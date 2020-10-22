Neligh-Oakdale rolls past Elkhorn Valley, 52-12

NELIGH — On a windy, frigid and brisk Thursday night in Nebraska, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors controlled both sides of the ball in the trenches and they were able take the early momentum as they went on to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons, 52-12.
The No. 3 seeded Neligh-Oakdale Warriors led from start to finish against the 14 seeded Elkhorn Valley Falcons, as they were able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the evening.
“We wanted to be physical and we wanted to run the ball, which we were able to do those things,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “Up front, we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which made it a little bit easier for us to dictate how the game was going to be played.”
It took the Warriors just two minutes and 19 seconds to get on the board with a touchdown on the ground from freshman Bryson Gadeken.
After a turn over on downs by Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale marched all the way down field to extend the lead to 12-0 from another touchdown from Gadeken.
Early on and throughout the game, Neligh-Oakdale didn’t allow the Falcons to get into any sort of rhythm on offense.
The Falcons found a sliver of momentum in the first quarter when Adam Miller punted the ball and was roughed on the punt.
The Falcons then converted two first downs and capped off the drive with a touchdown on the ground by senior quarterback Braedyn Ollendick.
“Early on in the game we had a little bit of momentum and had a little bit of success,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brandon Black said.
The Falcons found their success from their senior under center, who was able to pass the ball for 132 yards and he also had two touchdowns on the ground.
Neligh-Oakdale took a 28-6 lead into halftime and continued to extend the lead in the third quarter.
The Warriors offensive line continued to wear down the Falcons allowing Gadeken and Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester to gain major yardage in the ground game.
“Our linemen were great — they were clearing out lanes and worked well together,” Aiden Kuester said.
In the third quarter Kuester found the end zone on a 19-yard dash and later he broke out a 35-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down and three to give the Warriors a 44-6 lead.
“All I saw was green grass,” Kuester said.
Kuester sealed the deal on the first play of line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter with his third rushing touchdown of the night.
Kuester ran the ball 11 times for 115 yards and he also completed eight of his 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Gadeken ended the game carrying the ball 19 times for 141 yards.
“It came down to our guys up front, those guys in the middle all did a fantastic job,” Beacom said.
The Warriors defense deserves just as much credit as the offense does as they had one fumble recovery, two fourth down stops and Brock Kester had two interceptions.
“It came down to controlling the line and making sure Braedyn (Ollendick) didn’t get loose,” Beacom said.
With the first round exit, Elkhorn Valley ends the unusual 2020 season with a 5-4 record and will lose five key seniors to graduation.
“This year was different — with all of the precautions we had to take, to make sure we could stay on the field, which provided some challenges, they did what we asked to do and I’m glad we got a season in. I wasn’t sure if we were going to get to the end of October and have a season but it was nice to get all of those games in,” Black said. “We lose five really good seniors this year, so it’s going to take a lot of work but we will be fine.”
Neligh-Oakdale moves onto the next round of the Class D1 playoffs, as the Warriors will face the winner of the Hi-Line and Southern Valley matchup.
“We’ve got to keep doing what we have been doing — every week is a new week, we’ve been saying that all year long because it’s the uncertainty of whether or not everyone is going to be able to play each week,” Beacom said. “Every week we say we’ve got to go 1-0 and that starts Monday morning with our lifting session before school. We are really locked in.”
Elkhorn Valley(5-4) 6 0 0 6 – 12
Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) 20 8 16 8 – 52
FIRST QUARTER
NO: Bryson Gadeken 8 run, (two-point conversion no good), 9:41.
NO: Gadeken 19 run, (two-point conversion no good), 8:22.
EV: Braedyn Ollendick 2 run, (two-point conversion no good), 3:13.
NO: Julien Hearn 65 pass from Aiden Kuester, (Gadeken run), 3:01.
SECOND QUARTER
NO: Gadeken 7 run, (Gadeken run), 1:25.
THIRD QUARTER
NO: Kuester 19 run, (Gadeken run), 10:10.
NO: Kuester 35 run, (Gadeken run), 6:58.
FOURTH QUARTER
NO: Kuester 8 run, (Hearn pass from Kuester), 11:55.
EV: Ollendick 4 run, (two-point conversion no good), 5:16.