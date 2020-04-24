Neligh man sentenced for drug charges

MADISON — Jesse Zobrist, 39, of Neligh was sentenced for the crime of attempted possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver on Thursday in Madison County District Court.
Zobrist's charges come from a vehicular accident in September. In the accident, 17-year-old Wyatt Smydra pulled a woman from burning vehicle. Zobrist was transported by medical helicopter because of injuries sustained in the accident. After the accident, methamphetamine and burglary tools were found in the wreckage of Zobrist's vehicle.
Zobrist was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams), driving under the influence — second offense and habitual criminal, according to court documents. The charges were amended in return for Zobrist pleading guilty, as part of an agreement.
Zobrist appeared before Judge Mark Johnson via Zoom on Thursday morning.
In accord with the plea agreement, Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan recommended Zobrist be sentenced to 9 to 15 years in the Nebraska Department of corrections.
Kiernan noted that Zobrist has an extensive criminal history, including several other delivery convictions.
Kiernan said the victim did sustain some injuries and easily could have been killed.
“Things could have been so much worse,” Kiernan said. “It’s likely (the victim) would have burned to death (had she not been rescued).”
Frederick Bartell, Zobrist’s attorney, said the possession stems from Zobrist’s addiction to and personal use of methamphetamine.
Zobrist has been trying to get into treatment since the incident, and regrets his actions, Bartell said.
“He’s shown a lot of remorse for this incident in general,” Bartell said. “It was a situation that was difficult, it was a bad situation.”
Bartell asked the court to consider a term of 5 to 15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Zobrist said he regrets his actions and wants to get treatment for his addiction.
“I would start with apologizing to everybody involved in this. It should never have happened. I’m very disappointed in myself,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get into treatment, because that’s what I need.”
Johnson noted Zobrist’s criminal record and said he has had many opportunities to change.
“I counted the number of sentences you have had to the Department of Corrections, and I need two hands for them — 10 sentences,” Johnson said. “Mr. Zobrist, starting back in 1998, when you were sentenced for delivery of marijuana, you had 22 years to deal with this problem.”
Johnson said to Zobrist that it was time to take responsibility for his actions.
“While you may have good intentions, my grandfather used to tell me the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Unless we actually do things to address those matters, all the good intentions add up to nothing,” Johnson said.
“It is easy to feel sorry for your family and yourself, but no one but yourself is responsible. No one but yourself caused that accident. No one but yourself took you away from your family. It’s time you settled down. It’s time you started being a man and being responsible to your family.”
Johnson then sentenced Zobrist to 7 to 15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 213 days served and court costs.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Jasmine Taylor, 27, 1306 Park Ave. , attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, resisting arrest, 24 months of probation, 90 days with credit for 62 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived.
— Matthew Swoboda, 32, 2408 Belmont Drive, failure to appear, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, 1 year and 180 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 66 days served, $307.88 in restitution, costs.