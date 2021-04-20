A series of conversations on race have been well-received across the state and nation but have gotten mixed feedback in its hometown.
The Neligh Public Library is hosting a series called “Perspectives on Race: Attempting to Understand the History and Reality of a Person of Color in the United States.”
The conversations revolve around several books discussing race in the United States. Participants read the books and then meet virtually to discuss them, said Jennifer Norton, library director.
“The idea was to have a topic that then you would go on to have community conversations based on the topic of your choice,” Norton said. “I chose race simply because it is in our national dialogue right now, and I felt that even in our small rural communities, it’s something that we need to talk about. We need to be aware and more empathetic to other people’s perspectives.”
The conversation was on the book “Kings of Broken Things,” a historical fiction novel inspired by the 1919 lynching of a Black man in Omaha, Norton said. This was discussed in March and included a presentation from the author that was co-sponsored Humanities Nebraska.
Norton said 33 people attended that first conversation, including people from across the state and even outside the state, but she expects a smaller turnout for the upcoming conversations.
“(The conversations are) having much more impact than I ever imagined it having,” she said. “I’m amazed at the reception of others from a wider community.”
The local response to the conversations has been mixed, though, Norton said.
“I was really disappointed,” she said, noting that she reached out to local leaders.
So far, only one city council member and the Neligh police chief have committed to attending the discussion Thursday, April 22, on the book “Biased,” which discussed the range of conscious and subconscious biases people hold, Norton said.
“I was hoping for a little more positive reception and an openness because the intention is not to call anyone out as a racist,” she said. “It’s not to point fingers or change anyone’s mind. It’s to open dialogue and have conversation about a topic of relevance in our world.”
And it’s important to remember Nebraska’s history is not clean of the stain of racism, Norton said.
“There is absolutely a history of racism within our state,” she said. “There was a contingent of the Ku Klux Klan right here in Neligh, Nebraska, years ago and a lynching of a Black man in Omaha. It’s still happening today.”
The locals who have participated in the conversation are interested in continuing the discussions, Norton said.
“They’re open to learning more, curious, wanting to understand and try to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” she said. “So, I think those who participated on the local level were very receptive.”
The series was made possible by the American Association of Libraries “Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries” grant, Norton said. More than 200 libraries nationwide received money from the grant, but the Neligh Public Library was one of only five the association mentioned by name in a press release over the grant.
Funds from the grant went to purchasing copies of the books and a Zoom account to hold the discussions, Norton said.
There are several upcoming book discussions, all of which will be held over Zoom:
— “Biased” at 7 p.m. on April 22
— “White Fragility” at 7 p.m. on May 27
— “How to be an Antiracist” at 7 p.m. on June 24
Anyone interested in joining the conversations should call the Neligh Public Library at 402-887-5140 or email Norton at jn@nelighlibrary.com, she said.
In addition to the conversations, Eric Ewing from the Great Plains Black History Museum in Omaha will present over the history of race on July 1 at the library, Norton said.
The library is also working to bring former Nebraska Gov. and Sen. Bob Kerrey to speak on the topic, too, but no date has been set, Norton said.