NELIGH — In the early 2000s, Ted Hughes traded in life on the farm for something completely new.
The Neligh-based family-run business that emerged from that shift in focus has grown by leaps and bounds over the course of the past 15 years and now claims the title of the 2023 Norfolk Area Business of the Year, an accolade sponsored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk.
BlackStrap Inc. — one of the largest veteran-owned and family-operated distributors of bulk deicing salt products in the United States — was incorporated in 2008. A few years earlier, Ted Hughes and his wife, Charlene, had decided to liquidate the family’s farming operation that consisted of roughly 3,000 acres and 550 head of cattle.
“I had some health issues, and we had a major farm operation — my wife and I,” Ted Hughes said. “They told me to find something different to do.”
The family moved into Neligh, where Charlene Hughes worked as a registered nurse at the hospital. For a short time, Ted Hughes worked for a friend before deciding to start a hauling company with then-business partner Dennis Maple.
The new business began with two hopper bottom trailers for hire around the Midwest and was operated with 1½ employees. But it quickly grew from there.
“I bought five new trailers and found guys to pull them for me, and bid on the Nebraska Road Salt contract,” Ted Hughes said. “That’s how we started down the road salt way.”
Ted’s son Nathan joined the company in 2009. Two years later, son Alex joined, as well. Three employees maintained the dispatch of 10 trailers while the company additionally supplied government entities with about 1,000 truckloads of deicing salt.
“We kept expanding trailers, and now we do road salt into Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska ...,” Ted Hughes said.
BlackStrap’s home office operates from an unassuming building just off Highway 275 on the east side of Neligh. Its large-scale bulk warehouse — which was built in 2016 to store 1,000 truckloads of deicing products for customers, winter emergencies and value-added products — can be found a few miles south of the Antelope County community on Airport Road. The enormous hoop building on the site bears the company name in black beneath a large American flag.
By 2019, the fleet had grown to 20 trailers and truck owner-operators while annually servicing more than 5,000 truckload deliveries of bulk salt.
Four years ago, BlackStrap put up a second, similarly branded structure in Ashland. The warehouse services the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.
“My nephew Chris Funk runs that for us,” Ted Hughes said.
Now, with nine employees and an increasing fleet of 25 truck operators/trailers over the road, BlackStrap is now eyeing construction of a trailer shop and headquarters office at the site of the Neligh warehouse complex to support the company’s future growth.
Nathan Hughes said he’s looking forward to the company’s growth — in more ways than one: “Expanding the lanes more and maybe getting past grain hoppers and into other aspects — other types of trailers. The shop will be a big expansion for us to do a lot of our own repairs, and maybe some outside.”
Ted Hughes agreed, “We pay for so many repairs now that are reactive. We’d like to be on the proactive side, and that will keep us ahead of the curve. That, in itself, will save us time and expense.”
Ted Hughes added that the company is always on the lookout for additional revenue streams. The shop expansion will play into that, as will the development of more products like the one-ton super sack salt package.
“We sell super sacks of the one-ton totes. A lot of people can’t use a whole semi load, so we’ll send out our step deck semi,” Ted Hughes said. “We sent those totes all over the Midwest last year — from the front range in Colorado to Wyoming, South Dakota, into Iowa and some into Minnesota. We’re always looking for different things.”
Aside from providing stable jobs that support 34 families, BlackStrap works for the good of Neligh and the surrounding area, as well. It supports donations and has volunteers for various organizations, including American Legion Post 172 and affiliated groups, Antelope County 4-H, Neligh-Oakdale FFA and Alumni, Antelope County Fair, Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, Antelope County Healthcare Foundation and Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh Economic Development, youth and Legion baseball programs, Neligh-Oakdale youth and high school wrestling and more.
Ted Hughes said he understands the importance of playing an active role in the community. He served many years on the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District, where he was a state representative to the state association, and the Neligh City Council.
Looking back on the past 15 years, Ted Hughes said the learning curve moving from farming to running a business like BlackStrap wasn’t as steep as he might have once thought.
“Back 15 years ago, farmers thought they couldn’t do anything but farm. I thought that way, too, but I know different now,” he said. “Farmers wear many hats, and I’ve always been good with numbers. That played right into this.”
While BlackStrap faces the challenges that come with running a business — rising costs, competitive bidding and workforce shortages — members of the Hughes family say they look forward to meeting those challenges for a successful future.
“I like coming to work every day,” Ted Hughes said.