Neihardt given laureate title 100 years ago

BANCROFT — The small man with the thatch of wavy brown hair sat on the ground, bent forward, listening intently as the old man sitting next to him spoke in a language the younger man didn’t understand.
Next to them were an interpreter and two young women, one of whom wrote vigorously in an attempt to capture every word the old man said.
While he talked, the old man pointed to the sky, the birds and the land. His ragged face showed the ravages of a lifetime spent on the High Plains. Yet his eyes sparkled as he spoke about his people — the Lakota Sioux — who had lived there since long before it was known as South Dakota.
The year was 1930. The men were John Neihardt, a writer, and Nicholas Black Elk, a Lakota spiritual leader. The women were Neihardt’s daughters. The conversations they had would eventually be compiled into “Black Elk Speaks,” one of the most notable books written by Neihardt, who, on April 18, 1921, was named Nebraska’s Poet Laureate, a title he retains yet today.
According to History Nebraska, the legislature bestowed the title on Neihardt in recognition of his work on what would become “The Cycle of the West,” a five-part epic poem. By 1921, Neihardt had completed two of the poems.
Neihardt met Black Elk while searching for someone who could tell him about the Ghost Dance — a movement among some Indians who believed that by rejecting White Man’s ways they would appease their angry gods who would then create a new world. The movement led to the massacre at Wounded Knee in January 1890.
NEIHARDT’S INTEREST in Native American life and culture began in 1901, when, at the age of 20, he, his mother, Alice, and sisters, Lulu and Grace, moved to Bancroft, which sits on the edge of the Omaha Indiana reservation. Ten years earlier, the family moved to Wayne after Neihardt’s father, Nicholas, abandoned the family. Before he left, Nicholas Neihardt instilled a sense of adventure and a love of the river in his only son.
Neihardt was just 11 years old when he determined to be a writer, the idea driven by a dream he had while suffering with a fever. He graduated from Wayne Normal College in Wayne at the age of 16, earning tuition money by ringing the campus bell several times a day, every day, rain or shine, heat or cold.
During these years, Neihardt vigorously wrote poetry and prose, for which he consistently sought publication. After earning his college degree, he taught school and worked at a variety of jobs, including as a newspaper reporter and editor.
In Bancroft, the writer became friends with many of the area Native Americans and became enamored with stories of trappers, traders and settlers, which are topics of the poems in the “Cycle of the West.” Neihardt spent nearly 30 years writing the five books — published between 1919 and 1935 — which include stories about the Ghost Dance movement, Crazy Horse, Jedediah Smith, Hugh Glass and other adventurers.
By the time the last book was published, Neihardt had been Nebraska’s Poet Laureate for 15 years. He was an established writer and teacher who traveled the country giving lectures.
BARELY 5 feet tall and sporting a thatch of wiry hair, he drew people with his wry wit and engaging personality. At the University of Missouri, where he was a professor, students lined up to hear his lectures.
His diminutive stature belied his fierceness. Boxing skills helped him garner respect from his students, even those young boys he taught in the rural schools of Wayne County when he was yet a teenager. A fondness for beer endeared him to people who may have never read a poem or had heard of a poet laureate.
His small stature didn’t matter to Mona Martinsen. In fact, she didn’t meet the man until the day before she married him.
The daughter of New York aristocrats read Neihardt’s work while she was in Paris studying sculpture with Auguste Rodin, the famous French artist. Martinsen wrote Neihardt, praising his work and the two corresponded for a while before they decided to marry.
The young woman arrived on the train in Omaha on Nov. 28, 1908, and the couple married the next day. Neihardt brought his bride to Bancroft, where her mother-in-law taught her to cook and keep a house, something the young woman had never done.
Four children followed — Enid in 1911, Sigurd in 1913, Hilda in 1916 and Alice in 1921. The family moved about, living in Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Despite financial difficulties at times, they had a rich life, with the couple often taking their children on camping trips and expeditions. Mona still found some time to sculpt. Her work is displayed at the John G. Neihardt Center in Bancroft.
After Mona died from injuries suffered in a car accident in the spring of 1958, the broken-hearted poet continued to write, teach and lecture. He died Jan. 3, 1973, in Missouri.
On their 65th wedding anniversary, the couple’s daughter, Hilda, chartered a plane and scattered their ashes over the Missouri River near their home in Missouri.