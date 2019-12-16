A redevelopment project in southeast Norfolk was on the table Monday night at the Norfolk City Council meeting, and some neighbors near the development voiced their concerns.
The plan is known as Arbor View, and the development would consist of 13 single-family homes directly north of the larger Nor-Park development, which features numerous homes, duplexes and an apartment complex.
Mary Swenson, who lives nearby, brought up several concerns about the developing area.
Swenson said the area would see a significant traffic increase and pose a danger to children who play in the neighborhood. She said the area, which is adjacent to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, also was flooded last March. And lastly, she said the residents would have trouble turning on to Highway 275 and a stoplight would be necessary.
“I’m sure this is already planned out, but we’re going to voice our concerns,” Swenson said.
Steve Rames, city engineer, addressed the list of concerns.
Rames said a traffic study done in the area determined that a stoplight would not be warranted on the intersection with the highway and the amount of traffic anticipated in the area wasn’t particularly close to the threshold needed for a stoplight.
He said a traffic study also could be done in the near future after the development is complete to reassess the traffic needs of the neighborhood.
Rames said it was true the area was affected by the flooding in March, and it took two to three days to pump the water. He said the city is considering a more permanent solution to help prevent and alleviate flooding near the new homes.
“We are exploring some ways to potentially mitigate that with some more permanent solutions; should that ever occur again, there will be pumps built into the system,” Rames said.
Council members also had follow-up questions and comments for Swenson and Rames.
Council member Fred Wiebelhaus said to Swenson that if traffic speeding through the area is already a concern, then residents should speak to the police, pointing out that police chief Don Miller was in attendance at the meeting.
There was also debate about how many cars would be driving through the area each day. Swenson said there would be at least 500 cars, based on the number of homes, rental units and apartments planned in the area, but Rames said he wasn’t sure how she got that number.
Council member Jim Lange said he has a business on Chestnut Street near the development and doesn’t anticipate traffic going toward the highway to be that big of a problem.
“Coming from Chestnut (Street), that’s not a hard turn to make,” Lange said.
Council member Shane Clausen, who said he used to live nearby, said he understood Swenson’s and other neighbors’ concern about traffic.
“I agree with you, traffic can be crazy there in the morning,” Clausen said. “We can continue to monitor the situation and see if we can get traffic to slow down.”
Ultimately, the redevelopment plan was approved unanimously, paving the way for 13 new homes in southeast Norfolk.
In other business, the council also approved a number of contracts, including an update to a contract for Braasch Avenue reconstruction.
The amended contract with JEO Consulting Group adds about $70,000 in engineering fees, bringing the total fee for engineering to about $436,000. That accounts for only about 10% of the $4 million project. Rames said the industry standard is about 10% to 14%. Construction is planned to begin next spring.
The council also approved contracts for wayfinding services and resolved questions about right-of-way for future North Fork River redevelopment.