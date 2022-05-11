MADISON — Noel Leinen and Kim Mlnarik were drinking coffee at their respective Norfolk homes on the morning of July 24, 2020.
It was routine for each of them. Leinen was sipping his cup of Joe while visiting with his daughter, and Mlnarik was ready for work and wanted to relax before she started her 7 a.m. shift.
That morning became anything but routine for Leinen and Mlnarik, both neighbors of the late Hailey Christiansen, who was shot about 6:45 a.m. and later died at the hospital.
As Mlnarik was having coffee near back of her house, she saw a vehicle drive northbound through the alley east of her home before it was parked near Christianesn’s home, she testified on Wednesday at the murder trial of 30-year-old DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
Mlnarik said she recognized the vehicle and believed it belonged to a previous boyfriend of Christiansen’s, a man whom Mlnarik said she had seen in the past. It was unusual, she said, because the vehicle would usually arrive at the front of the house, in the driveway.
Mlnarik recalls hearing a rattling noise coming from a gate attached to a fence that separated hers and Christiansen’s yards. Mlnarik peaked toward the fence and saw hands reaching over the fence before noticing a man climb over it.
That man, she said, was Gleaton.
“I tucked back because I was scared,” Mlnarik said. “It’s not a normal thing. It frightened me. Once he was out of my view, I thought, ‘What in the world is going on?’ ”
Mlnarik went into her house and walked into her kitchen so that she could look out a window toward Christiansen’s house. Outside a side door to Christiansen’s home was Gleaton, she said, facing the door.
A short time later, Mlnarik said, she saw Christiansen open the door and let Gleaton inside, so she left for work. Mlnarik said she didn’t think Gleaton’s entry into the home was abnormal since it didn’t appear to be forced.
By the time Mlnarik arrived at work, she got a message that an officer wanted to speak with her. There had been a shooting, and police were looking for information.
Mlnarik spoke to an officer for about 10 minutes, she said, before later being called to the police station to speak to a detective.
Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s lead attorney, asked Mlnarik if she recalled telling the detective that she hadn’t seen Gleaton before July 24, 2020, which would be contrary to her testimony.
Mlnarik said that she believes the detective may have misheard some of what she said. She brought up that concern with the county attorney’s office weeks before Gleaton’s trial began, she said, after she read a police report given to her by the county attorney’s office. Mlnarik said she later received a call from the detective about the possible miscommunication.
Mlnarik stood by her statement that the man she saw hop the fence and walk into Christiansen’s home that morning was Gleaton; she identified Gleaton in the courtroom.
Lancaster asked Mlnarik if she had any doubt that Gleaton was the person she saw on the morning of July 24, 2020.
“Not a shred of doubt,” she responded.
LEINEN SAID he heard a gunshot from his front porch between 6:30-6:45 a.m. Immediately after hearing the shot, he said, he told his daughter to run into the house and call 911.
Leinen testified that he also heard a door slam — Christiansen’s — before he saw Christiansen run to a house to the north of hers, screaming, “Oh my, God, oh my, God,” and collapse at the house’s front porch.
Leinen, a Norfolk resident for over four decades, ran across the street, grabbed Christiansen, and held her in his arms, telling her, “keep breathing.”
A man who was at the house just to the north of Christiansen’s — Steven Shipman — was behind that house when he heard “an explosion.” Shipman walked through the house and opened the front door, he said, where he saw Leinen and Christiansen on the front steps. Leinen told Shipman to call 911.
Stephanie Martz, another neighbor at the time, said she was watering flowers outside her house when she heard gunfire and screaming. Martz listened for a minute or two, she said, before she started walking toward an alley. Martz said she was able to see an officer with a rifle pointed at Christiansen’s house, 1105 Blaine St.
Each witness described having heard gunfire around 6:30-7 a.m., which is shortly after Mlnarik said she saw Gleaton enter Christiansen’s home.
TWO FIREFIGHTER-PARAMEDICS with the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division who treated Christiansen also testified on Wednesday.
Brock Soderberg, now a lieutenant, and Capt. Scott Bonsall were finishing up their shifts when they were dispatched to the scene.
Both men helped load Christiansen into the ambulance, where each of them and a third paramedic scrambled to limit the bleeding caused by a gunshot wound that entered Christiansen’s right side near her chest.
Christiansen was believed to have lost consciousness and regained it before she was loaded into the ambulance. Once inside the ambulance, Christiansen became limp, Soderberg said, so paramedics started doing compressions.
A short time later, Christiansen regained consciousness and was talking, both Soderberg and Bonsall testified.
“She said, ‘I’m going to die.’ And repeatedly said, ‘Tell my son I love him. Tell my family I love them,’ ” Soderberg testified.
Bonsall said he asked Christiansen, multiple times, who shot her. Christiansen wouldn’t answer that question, Bonsall said, and continued expressing that she loved her family.
“In my experience with patients in a state of shock like she was, when you ask a question, a lot of times you get a ‘No' or ‘I don’t know,’ ” Bonsall said. “A lot of times those reactions are, ‘I don't know, I don’t want to talk to you.’ I felt that (was happening) with more than one of the answers I got.”
ONCE CHRISTIANSEN was at the hospital, a team of doctors and nurses worked to repair punctures to her right lung and heart.
Dr. Beethoven Brown, a cardiac surgeon, described the process doctors underwent in an attempt to save Christiansen.
“Her injuries were not compatible with life,” he said.
Dr. Robert Bowen, a forensic pathologist from Omaha, conducted an autopsy of Christiansen. Bowen, who estimated that he’s conducted over 4,000 autopsies during his career, determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the heart.
“The injury was not survivable,” he said.
ALSO TESTIFYING on Wednesday was an additional Norfolk police officer — the third officer to respond to the shooting, plus three members of the Sioux City Police Department who arrested Gleaton at an apartment complex.
Gleaton, 30, is standing trial for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness in connection with Christiansen’s death.
Testimony was scheduled to continue Thursday morning.