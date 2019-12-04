Need to stock up on fries

Later today you’ll need to visit your nearest grocery outlet and purchase as many frozen French fries as they currently have in their freezer case. Trust me. In February these frozen spuds will be worth their frozen weight in gold.
Here’s a little insider trader knowledge: The potato harvest has been dismal for the last two years with wet weather preventing farmers from digging the potatoes. When they do dig them, they aren’t the best of quality. Recall when you’ve reached into the bottom of the perforated plastic potato bag and brought out a rotting foul-smelling potato. It’s just not marketable.
There are a few good potatoes they’re harvesting, although these spuds aren’t long enough to make the leggy fries that we’ve all come to know and love. Hence, the impending disastrous shortage of French fries.
This isn’t just a local problem, and it’s not just a national disaster as the United Potato Growers in Canada recently stated that farmers in potato-rich Manitoba had to leave up to a third of their potatoes in the ground this year — doubling the amount they also had to leave in the fields in 2018. There are potatoes rotting in fields across North America.
French fries, despite the name, are popular all over the world. Ever heard of “fish and chips,” the iconic food of the British? “Chips” are actually French fries, although somewhat thicker and softer than what we would expect from a fast food restaurant in America.
In Belgium, French fries are drizzled with mayonnaise and served in a paper cone. In South Africa they’re soaked in vinegar before being fried and served with more vinegar and salt. People in India eat their French fries with chili powder and turmeric. Potato fries are truly an international favorite.
Imagine the unrest when people discover fries are in short supply. Sure, we’ve seen people trying to replace the ubiquitous French fry with sweet potato fries and zucchini chips and even avocado fries, which would seem a very soggy replacement for the real thing. Nothing can replace the salty, crunchy and slightly mealy potato French fry. Everyone enjoys a good order of fries, with the average American estimated to eat 16 pounds each year.
Which brings us back to your potato purchase. The way things are looking, there’s going to be a run on fries in 2020. You may see restaurants pushing all sorts of alternatives, including fried pickles, fried green beans and fried carrot sticks.
You, smart investor, will order said substitute at said restaurant knowing that you can later go home and fry as many of the authentic potato fries as you want. Best keep the knowledge of the stacks of bags in your freezer to yourself. Now go buy some fries.