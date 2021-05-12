Need to prepare for stormy weather

There’s one good thing about it being below 40 degrees this time of year — those low temps are keeping away what is supposed to be an abnormally high occurrence of tornadoes this spring and summer.
I’m not a fan of wearing winter coats in mid-May, but I also don’t like to hang out in the storm cellar hoping a funnel cloud doesn’t take off the top of our house.
While the month of March usually brings an average of 86 tornadoes to the U.S., this year there were over 200 tornadoes that touched down in March.
For the past years, April has been the deadliest month for tornadoes and then there’s May, when we usually have more than 280 tornadoes. It has something to do with the frigid waters in the western Gulf mingling with the warmer waters in the central Gulf that could wreak havoc with our weather.
Last week, a small tornado touched down near Hartington. I put a couple of our vehicles under a roof that same afternoon as the weather service was predicting ping-pong size hail for us. We got marble-size hail, which was a good reminder that we are going to warm up one of these days and we’re probably going to get some storm doozies when it does.
Experts are saying that our weather patterns are really similar to what they were in 2011, which so happens to have been one of the deadliest years for tornadoes in the U.S. In April there were 3,324 severe thunderstorms and 758 tornadoes.
Although we got through April 2021 with not nearly that many storms, we’re looking at some warmer weather coming next week, which could still make May a more-stormy-than-usual month.
The Old Farmers Almanac had predicted a cooler-than-normal May. They knew. It’s also predicting normal temperatures for June, and then lower than normal temperatures for July, August and September.
Our youngest daughter will be heading to the University of Florida for college this August, and all the weather services are predicting more hurricanes this year, too.
Of course, they are. I’ll be tracking weather there and here come August.
A few years ago, I would literally call the two daughters who lived in Baltimore at the time to warn them of impending bad weather. They don’t listen to any weather forecasts, so I’ve got to virtually watch the skies for them.
When one daughter went to school near Tampa, Florida, we watched the TV constantly as Hurricane Irma took this turn and that, and we weren’t sure what she should do so we sent her away from the coast closer inland and then Irma decided to take a route inland instead. The daughter was fine but I was a wreck.
All the kids are used to me calling them if there’s any severe weather predicted for where they are.
It’s supposed to be a stormier than normal summer. so I’d better get a better broadcasting system before it hits. I’m going to be busy.