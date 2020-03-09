Daylight saving time is a very controversial topic. Some people believe that daylight saving time is a wonderful thing, while others believe we should get rid of daylight saving time completely.

Personally, I believe the whole thought of daylight saving time is a genius idea. To begin, it is crazy that someone passed the idea of daylight saving time in the first place because, if you think about it, standard time was used since the world had begun, so when someone first attempted to change the time of a whole country, almost everyone had to think this person was insane. Another reason daylight saving time is a genius idea is because of its purpose, which is to make better use of daylight by changing the time.

After daylight saving occurs, we are able to enjoy the sunlight more in summer evenings, and we save energy because natural light can provide light in people’s houses rather than using electricity.

On the other hand, it would be a very interesting experience to go one year without using daylight saving time. Doing this would allow everyone to gain an opinion, based on real experience, over whether or not daylight saving time should continue to be used.

Besides just gaining an opinion about daylight saving time, going a year without it might also change the opinion of some people. Another good reason for doing this would be so that people better understand the whole purpose behind daylight saving because they would personally experience the different times sunlight would shine when we don’t move the time up or down an hour.

In conclusion, daylight saving time could be viewed as a good or bad thing, but I don’t think anyone can make real arguments about either side unless they have personally experienced a year with daylight saving and a year without it.

Tags

In other news

What is the logic behind daylight saving?

Something I have thought about numerous times before is why do we have daylight saving time. It doesn’t appear that there are any major effects on how people go through their daily lives, so what’s the point?

Daylight saving is the worst day

In my opinion, one of the worst days of the year might be the start of daylight saving time. Losing that hour of sleep has you drowsy and usually a little crabby the next morning. It would probably make sense to go to bed an hour earlier, but who has time for that? There are people who are a…

Big fan of the time change

While many can argue that daylight saving has its pros and cons, I see it to be a great idea. While it may seem like a hassle to get used to the change in the fall, come spring, it brings great outcome with our energy use.

Is the switch actually needed?

Every year we switch our clocks ahead an hour, and then back an hour. Is it worth it? Personally, I don’t feel it is necessary.

Crofton downs Knights in C2 consolations

Crofton downs Knights in C2 consolations

LINCOLN — Crofton was, well, Crofton here in the Class C2 consolation game as the Warriors came out ready to play on their way to a rather convincing 58-40 win over Oakland-Craig here at Lincoln East High School on Saturday afternoon.