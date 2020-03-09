Daylight saving time is a very controversial topic. Some people believe that daylight saving time is a wonderful thing, while others believe we should get rid of daylight saving time completely.
Personally, I believe the whole thought of daylight saving time is a genius idea. To begin, it is crazy that someone passed the idea of daylight saving time in the first place because, if you think about it, standard time was used since the world had begun, so when someone first attempted to change the time of a whole country, almost everyone had to think this person was insane. Another reason daylight saving time is a genius idea is because of its purpose, which is to make better use of daylight by changing the time.
After daylight saving occurs, we are able to enjoy the sunlight more in summer evenings, and we save energy because natural light can provide light in people’s houses rather than using electricity.
On the other hand, it would be a very interesting experience to go one year without using daylight saving time. Doing this would allow everyone to gain an opinion, based on real experience, over whether or not daylight saving time should continue to be used.
Besides just gaining an opinion about daylight saving time, going a year without it might also change the opinion of some people. Another good reason for doing this would be so that people better understand the whole purpose behind daylight saving because they would personally experience the different times sunlight would shine when we don’t move the time up or down an hour.
In conclusion, daylight saving time could be viewed as a good or bad thing, but I don’t think anyone can make real arguments about either side unless they have personally experienced a year with daylight saving and a year without it.