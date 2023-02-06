We all know someone who is just terrible at directions. Right is left, left is right and turn now means go straight.
Further, I have seen my fair share of yelling matches between an individual and Google Maps as a result of being told to turn onto nonexistent roads. Yet, for those lucky enough to have a GPS system built into their car, those directions can be confusing and using navigation tools on a phone can be downright dangerous when it comes to prioritizing the phone over looking at the road.
However, the start of a new year also may come with a groundbreaking new way to reach one's destination safely. Although the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) featured several spectacular tech products worthy of recognition — including flying cars and self-driving baby strollers — perhaps the most noteworthy invention was a wearable navigation neckband created by the Japanese company, Loovic, which I believe has the potential to change the way we travel forever, including those who lack any sense of direction.
Essentially, the device is worn as a neckband, pretty much like how an individual wears headphones when not in use, and consists of four speakers that provide audible and tactile feedback to the wearer.
Although the invention may not seem like all that much to some, for those who have difficulty with directions, the combination of both types of feedback makes following directions much easier than with an app or other GPS device.
In addition, I am not someone who understands street signs as much as I do landmarks, and the Loovic neckband is programmed to allow users to input various landmarks for places they frequently drive in making the device accessible to even those who do not have every street in their town memorized. Further, the neckband is also safer as now individuals can focus solely on the road while driving without the need to glance down at another device or fiddle with a glitchy navigation system. Although no piece of technology can be completely void of potential malfunction, the safety that the neckband provides by preventing distracted driving far outweighs fixable glitches. Of course, some may worry about being uncomfortable wearing a neckband while driving, but the device is currently a prototype and there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to its final design, including making sure it is comfortable to wear. When it comes down to safety as well as easy-to-understand directions, it becomes obvious that the Loovic neckband is superior.
Overall, I know someone in my life who could definitely benefit from an easier-to-use and safer navigation system, and I am sure there are lots of other people out there who know someone similar to whom I just described. That is why the showcasing of this neckband by Loovic at the CES could not be a better start to 2023, and I hope the device goes onto the market soon so that everyone on the road can be safe and get to where they need to go.