Nebraska fans were able to get up close and personal with a few coaches and former players at the Midtown Events Center in Norfolk.
Nebraska's assistant football coaches Greg Austin and Mike Dawson, associate athletic director for football Matt Davison and eight-time national championship bowling coach Paul Klempa stopped in Norfolk on Wednesday to talk to fans about Husker athletics.
"This is another place in Nebraska that has great Husker fans," Davison said. "It's great to be back out giving people a chance to hear from our coaches. They will get to hear from people across the state, and I'm glad Norfolk was one of the stops."
Nebraska's Big Red Blitz covered every bit of Nebraska on Wednesday, as 10 different groups stopped in 20 towns across the state.
Fans in Norfolk had the chance to hear from three different coaches, including Klempa, who coached the Husker bowlers to the 2021 national title.
"To be here in a group with Husker fans everywhere is really fun. To be able to answer questions and shake some hands, and to do things we haven't been able to do this year," Klempa said. "It's still a blessing to have the national championship happen. We bring everybody back next year, and we look to repeat this fall."
Klempa, who has now been a part of eight national championship bowling teams at Nebraska, talked about the journey they had in 2021, just to get to the biggest stage.
Nebraska fell in the opening match of the NCAA Championships to Medaille College in a 4½-hour match.
The Huskers had to quickly turn around and regroup, which they did as they went on to win seven matches in a row, capping off the title run with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas State in the national final — a run they are still enjoying to this day.
"We're still celebrating. The different successes we've had through the years, we've pulled more fans on board, fans that are non-bowling fans," Klempa said. "It's been great. I've heard from people around the state. Everybody needed something to celebrate and, even though it's not a football, volleyball or basketball championship, it still makes people feel good and it gives them something to celebrate."
Speaking of football, Dawson, who coaches the outside linebackers and special teams, went in depth about the improvements made in the spring on both the defensive side and on special teams.
The defense lost a few defensive backs in the secondary but because of the coronavirus, many return with an extra year of eligibility along with the young guys gaining an extra year of experience.
"We are really looking forward to this year and looking to get back out on the field," Dawson said.
On the other side of the ball, Austin — who coaches the offensive line and is also the run game coordinator — was happy to see one of Norfolk's own, current Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper, on Wednesday.
"He looks like a young man that's on a mission. He's a very talented and explosive kid," Austin said of Piper, who started seven games last season as a redshirt freshman. "You never have to question his work ethic and he's worked his tail off. He will continue to work on his fundamentals he has to work on."
In 2020, Nebraska was second in the Big Ten in rushing yards, but the Huskers were in the middle of the pack when it came to passing yards per game and points per game.
Austin had a chance to discuss the growth of the young and upcoming offensive linemen Nebraska has, along with the progress the Huskers have seen in the run game.
"It's progress but, when the record is not where you want it to be, you've got to continue to look at where you could get better. I'm very hard at where you can get better. Things might be looking great but when you take a deeper dive into it, we could have done things better," Austin said. "I want our guys to always hold ourselves to a mindset to get better. Nothing is going to ever be good enough because we can always get better."
Austin talked about how it all starts with accountability and a commitment to being the best and winning.
"Progress can be made every day. There's always opportunities to get better, and it's about working on things that we can get better at now," Austin said. "We want to work on something little every day that will help us in the long run."
Davison, who played for the Huskers in the late 1990s with current head coach Scott Frost, served as the emcee of the event, and he talked more about Nebraska athletics, including the new 350,000-square-foot facility that is now under construction near Memorial Stadium.
Davison compared the facility to what the University of Clemson and the University of Alabama has and how this will help put Nebraska up there with one of the best athletic facilities in the country. The facility will be available to all student-athletes and not just football players.
"It's exciting to see them break ground. Nebraska fans are the best. We were able to raise $80 million by the first of April, and it's thanks to the people who love Nebraska athletics," Davison said. "We built a facility that's going to help every program on our campus and to help every program on our campus to recruit. This will help us give fans the best product in every sport across the board."
The people of Norfolk had a chance to answer a few questions, including asking the football coaches about the controversial transfer portal topic.
It might be a surprise, but although Nebraska has lost several players to the transfer portal, a couple Nebraska coaches do not mind the new rules.
"The transfer portal is a unique thing with not having to sit out the first year. It makes it a little more difficult in some regards to really doing a good job of projecting guys, but I like it. You've got to do a good job of recruiting and coaching your guys every year," Austin said. "It's not a good deal for guys who do not want to work to earn a spot in the program in the year they were recruited to earn it. It's a tough deal, but it's new and we're trying to figure out how to navigate it."
The group had one more stop after Norfolk, traveling to Fremont to talk to more fans at the Christensen Field Auditorium.
These coaches got asked dozens of questions, but this tour around the state helped them get to know the fan base and what they need to do in the fall for an exciting upcoming season.
"I expect the first home game this year is going to be pretty crazy in Memorial Stadium because everyone misses being there," Davison said. "Nebraska football unites everybody-there's a lot of divide in America right now, but football is something that unites us all. It's going to be a crazy year in the stands. I'm excited for our players to get a chance to play in a packed house, and it will be a lot of fun."