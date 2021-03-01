Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

According to the New York Times, Nebraska has seen a 14% decrease in new COVID cases over the past two weeks in comparison to the weeks prior. Nebraska is among the best states at keeping cases to a minimum.
This isn’t to say that the virus isn’t a major threat to the well-being of Nebraskans, only that residents of our state have done an exceptional job at following safety precautions and distancing themselves from one another. Perhaps this is why Governor Pete Ricketts has enough confidence in Nebraska’s population to begin letting up on restrictions regarding the coronavirus.
This decision was, no doubt, also influenced by the fact that the COVID vaccine is rapidly being administered to Nebraska’s most at-risk citizens. Because those who are most at risk of becoming fatalities of the virus are already being protected, I would say that the governor’s decision to allow businesses to commence operations as normal is an undisputedly wise one.
While lives are being saved something else is dying, our economy. It is imperative that stores be allowed to resume normal operations as soon as possible lest businesses, small ones in particular, close up entirely. While large corporations would use their sorrowful advertisements to make you believe that they are in need of your support, it is the local businesses who, in reality, are struggling to make ends meet.
Should such businesses shut down, massive corporations would have no competition save for one another. Thus, the spirit of capitalism would die. This is to say nothing of the thousands who would potentially lose their jobs and be unable to provide for themselves and their families. Because I believe this scenario is something to avoid at all costs, it is my opinion that Governor Ricketts made the correct decision in reducing restrictions. After all, things must eventually recommence, and I believe that this needs to happen sooner rather than later.