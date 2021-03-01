Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

According to the New York Times, Nebraska has seen a 14% decrease in new COVID cases over the past two weeks in comparison to the weeks prior. Nebraska is among the best states at keeping cases to a minimum.

This isn’t to say that the virus isn’t a major threat to the well-being of Nebraskans, only that residents of our state have done an exceptional job at following safety precautions and distancing themselves from one another. Perhaps this is why Governor Pete Ricketts has enough confidence in Nebraska’s population to begin letting up on restrictions regarding the coronavirus.

This decision was, no doubt, also influenced by the fact that the COVID vaccine is rapidly being administered to Nebraska’s most at-risk citizens. Because those who are most at risk of becoming fatalities of the virus are already being protected, I would say that the governor’s decision to allow businesses to commence operations as normal is an undisputedly wise one.

While lives are being saved something else is dying, our economy. It is imperative that stores be allowed to resume normal operations as soon as possible lest businesses, small ones in particular, close up entirely. While large corporations would use their sorrowful advertisements to make you believe that they are in need of your support, it is the local businesses who, in reality, are struggling to make ends meet.

Should such businesses shut down, massive corporations would have no competition save for one another. Thus, the spirit of capitalism would die. This is to say nothing of the thousands who would potentially lose their jobs and be unable to provide for themselves and their families. Because I believe this scenario is something to avoid at all costs, it is my opinion that Governor Ricketts made the correct decision in reducing restrictions. After all, things must eventually recommence, and I believe that this needs to happen sooner rather than later.

Restrictions are in place for you and loved ones

The state is opening up. Governor Ricketts stated that he wants Nebraska to go back to green despite the governor refusing to test for the COVID variants here in Nebraska he says we are ready to go back to the green this is a bad idea.

Easing COVID restrictions is not in Nebraska’s favor

What is everywhere and annoying, but one of the most important things happening worldwide today? If you guessed COVID-19 restrictions, you’d be correct. It is time once again to talk about restrictions because of a new development: The easing of restrictions specifically, in Nebraska. This i…

Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Recently, Nebraska has been easing the restrictions from COVID. More people are being allowed at the different events that are being held in the state. Is that really a good thing? In some ways, it can be considered good, but in other ways, it can be considered pretty bad.

Coronavirus — the roller coaster

On a roller coaster, people are taken in circles, turned upside down, and plummeted toward the ground; however, the ride eventually ends and everything goes back to normal.

Personal responsibility still important

It has been a full year since COVID-19 has entered the United States. Since then, everyone’s lives have changed forever. COVID death numbers have risen, fallen, and then risen again. Now, numbers are falling again, and it seems that we may have been able to flatten the curve.

Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

