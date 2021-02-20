Nebraska will soon apply for a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Justice to improve public safety in the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in a Friday press briefing.
Once the grant application is submitted — which Ricketts hopes will be sometime next week — the state will then hire the Criminal Justice Institute to collect data on Nebraska’s prison system.
The CJI helps criminal justice systems discover strengths and weaknesses in areas of probation, parole, criminal sentencing and incarceration.
A task force of stakeholders then will review the data compiled by the CJI and make recommendations with regard to types of improvements that can be made to the state’s corrections system, Ricketts said.
Ricketts said he doesn’t know what the cost of the study will be, but state officials believe there are alternatives that secure public safety will be just as effective as incarceration, he said.
Friday’s press conference included statements from Mike Heavican, chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court; Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature; and state Sen. Steve Lathrop. The three, among others, have worked together in planning the state’s justice reinvestment program.
The governor said the study would provide better data for state courts, parole and corrections officials in regard to what steps should be taken to improve outcomes for each of those systems.
The criminal justice reform effort will focus on three aspects, Ricketts said: Sentencing, release and supervision. The goal is to have a proposal of policy changes ready for the 2022 legislative session.
“If we can reduce recidivism rates, that will reduce the number of people coming into our corrections system,” Ricketts said. “We’re going to look at data and see where that takes us.”
In 2015, Legislative Bill 605 was passed in an effort to develop a data-driven approach designed to reduce corrections spending and reinvest a portion of savings in strategies that reduce recidivism and increase public safety. The bill adopted policies recommended by a study done by the Justice Center of the Council of State Governments.
When that study was conducted, Ricketts said, it came with too many preconceived notions about what reforms were needed in Nebraska.
Lathrop said the study isn’t being done to produce a short-term fix.
“This process that we’re going to undertake isn’t about how we get through the next two to three years, but how do we address the issue of overcrowding in the long haul,” he said.
The study won’t delay consideration of the construction of a new state penitentiary, Ricketts said. No matter how the state’s prison population varies over the next few years, he said, the current state penitentiary will have run its course by the end of the decade.
“The need to replace the state penitentiary isn’t going to change. ... We’re going to have to do something. Doing nothing is not an option.”
In December, state corrections director Scott Frakes said he’d be seeking $230 million to build a 1,512-bed prison that would house a mix of maximum-, medium- and minimum-security inmates.
The state penitentiary hasn't been renovated in 40 years, Ricketts said, and the need to build a new state prison within the next 10 years will not change.
“Because it does take years to build a prison, by starting the process this year, we will have plenty of runway to make adjustments to the specifications of the prison,” he said.