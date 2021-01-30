Nebraskans can now sign up to receive their own COVID-19 vaccination through the state’s new registration website that launched Thursday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state’s program has been going “very well” and all of this week’s allocation of doses were administered by midweek during a Friday press briefing. Now it’s up to residents to make sure they get their name in the pool for vaccinations.
“A lot of the time when systems are rolled out like this, people get really worried,” said Lori Snyder, the state’s chief information officer. “You don’t need to stand in line for this. Don’t rush and feel stressed.”
About 54,000 people signed up on the opening day of vaccinate.ne.gov, which includes a simple registration with demographic questions about occupation, age and pre-existing conditions.
If residents have already registered with their health department, there’s no need to re-register unless they are between the ages of 18 and 65 with a serious medical condition.
These medical conditions include cancer, different types of chronic diseases, diabetes, heart conditions and asthma, among others. The list is final, so there’s no option to include a separate condition that isn’t listed.
Ricketts and Snyder stressed that the process isn’t first-come, first-serve. Residents won’t be selected to be vaccinated until it’s their turn in the vaccination plan.
“You sit in this pool and wait until it's your turn. You know the phases you have to get (through) until yours is selected,” Snyder said.
When it is time to be vaccinated, each person will receive an email notification with a unique link to sign up for vaccination time slots.
When the vaccinations open up to the public, people will be randomly selected, but the state won’t be publicizing how.
Nebraskans who don’t have access to technology are encouraged to either have a friend register for them, call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ hotline or call their local health department. A Spanish version of the website is expected to launch in early February.
Snyder said state and local health officials are “here to hold your hand” as people acclimate to the vaccination process.
Angie Ling, the state’s incident commander, said Nebraska would be receiving a 16% increase in vaccinations over the next few weeks.
The state did decline a mass vaccination site — some of which are being set up around the country by the federal government — because it doesn’t bring additional allocations, Ling said.
Meanwhile, the state is expected to almost completely relax directed health measures by next week if less than 10% of hospital beds are being occupied by COVID-19 patients. Nebraska has been under 10% for nearly a week.
Indoor capacity will resume to 100%, and there won’t be any restrictions on youth extracurricular activities.
Ricketts said one change to the health guidelines includes new rules for COVID-19 exposures. If someone is exposed and has either had COVID-19 in the last three months or has been fully vaccinated, they don’t need to quarantine. They still have to wear a mask in public and self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.
“You have to wear that mask,” Ricketts said. “And if you develop symptoms, you have to stay home.”