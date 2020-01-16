Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&