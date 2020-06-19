Nebraska: As the wind blows

People who like wind: Wind farm owners, sailboat enthusiasts, hot air balloon riders, kite flyers and ranchers who still use old-fashioned windmills instead of underground water lines.
People who don’t like wind: Everyone else.
OK, I concede. Maybe not EVERYONE else. But close.
I admit that I’m rather particular about my weather. I like it not too hot, not too cold. Not too wet, not too dry. I like it just right. Call me Goldilocks, if you will.
Perhaps I am a tad too demanding of Mother Nature, but I know I’m in good company. Nebraska has a flood of dissatisfied weather customers.
And possibly the greatest dissatisfaction is in the eye of the wind.
When the wind blows — really blows, as it is wont to do in the “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” state — it’s hard not to lose it. Metaphorically, but also quite literally: It’s difficult at times to even open your door without losing it.
The wind has been in high gear of late. One of my summer projects is repainting the swing set for my new granddaughter. (I know, I know — she won’t need it for a little while. But I want it to be ready when she’s ready.) I didn’t know a simple outdoor painting project could span such an extended period of time. The wind has been so domineering of late that I’ve had to put down my paintbrush on a lot of days just so that I didn’t preserve for eternity (or for as long as the paint job lasts) every bug and flying piece of cotton fluff.
Although excessive wind has a tendency to make us go crazy, it is not just in our minds that Nebraska is a very windy state. According to at least one site, beef2live.com, Nebraska is the No. 1 windiest state, followed by Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.
According to a WalletHub study of happiest states, Nebraska is actually relatively happy, landing at the No. 9 ranking spot. And Nebraska does have a lot to be happy about — it’s generally a great place to live. But that wind. … And that’s where the No. 9 spot comes in. The study ranks states in each of three basic areas based on metrics in each of those areas.
The area in which Nebraska ranked the lowest was “Community and Environment.” And guess what one of the metrics in that area is? You guessed it — weather. Although I couldn’t find the exact ranking of each metric in each area, I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb on a windy day by saying that weather is probably what kept us from one of the top five spots of happiest states.
Although wind can be a good thing — and is critical in some instances — a windy day can really take the wind out of one’s sails, so to speak.
Think about this issue just in terms of language. Can you even think of a positive synonym for a “windy” day? I’m not talking about a breezy or drafty day. I’m talking about full-on windy. The synonyms are “blustery,” “gusty,” “stormy,” “blowy,” “tempestuous,” and “squally.” Do any of those sound like a good thing to you?
The term “windy” also can be used to describe a person — and it’s equally derogatory. A synonym in that instance is “blowhard.” How appropriate is that?
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714