By default, I started listening to public radio when driving. I say “by default” because it seemed the only somewhat palatable option as much of the “music” on the radio is simply unenjoyable noise.
In fact, public radio is more than just barely palatable — many of the shows are actually highly entertaining. In particular, I like a program called “Wait Wait . … Don’t Tell Me!”
On this program, a celebrity is given three possible scenarios. The job of the celebrity is to pick the one that is actually a true (generally obscure) news story and thus win a prize for a chosen radio listener. All three scenarios are incredibly funny and outrageous, making it difficult to pick the one that is not made up.
Thankfully for the chosen radio listeners for whom the celebrities are playing, I am not a celebrity because if I were one, the radio listeners would never win any prizes. When I try to guess the correct answers before they are announced, I am invariably wrong.
A couple of weeks ago, though, I actually guessed the correct answer, and it wasn’t just a random guess.
Let’s see how you do. The three scenarios were as follows (in shortened form … and to the best of my somewhat-failing memory): (A) A DMV worker was fired because he performed his comedy routine for each person who came to get a driver’s license, hoping to get them to smile for their pictures but causing a backup of the line; (B) A DMV worker on the East Coast was fired because he wouldn’t process a license for a driver from New Mexico, stating that he couldn’t process a license for someone who was not from the United States; and (C) A DMV worker was fired because he threw a plastic baby doll under the tires of drivers taking a driving test and then screamed as if the baby was run over to see how the drivers reacted under adverse circumstances.
Did you guess A? Buzz — that’s incorrect. C? Buzz — that’s incorrect. B? Ding, ding, ding — you win the prize!
The reason that I guessed correctly is that I have had more than one phone experience with customer service personnel unfamiliar with the states of the United States — unfamiliar, at least, with the state of Nebraska. When typing my ZIP code into the computer, these personnel would see NE, which popped up automatically on their computer screens, and they had no idea what the two-letter abbreviation stood for.
I’m going to be generous here and note that there are eight states that begin with the letter N: Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and North Dakota. However, of those eight, six are two words, meaning that the two-letter abbreviation of each of those six would be the two letters constituting the first letter of each of those two words. Clearly, then, the only possibilities for NE are just Nevada and Nebraska.
Now, of course, if you don’t know that there is even a state named Nebraska, it would be difficult to come up with it as a possibility for NE.
It seems to me, though, that as there are only 50 states, a person working in customer service whose job revolves around taking down address information can manage to memorize 50 two-letter abbreviations.
And it seems that anyone — regardless of whether they are working in customer service — should know whether a particular place is a U.S. state or a foreign country.
So, pop quiz: MI?
Wait, wait — don’t tell me!
