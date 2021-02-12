A whole army of Knights contributed to giving the Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team some positive momentum heading down the final stretch of the season.
Five players reached double-digit scoring — including the game-high scorer coming off the bench — in a 74-52 dispatching of David City Aquinas at the Norfolk Catholic Activity Center.
“I’m pretty proud of our guys. We came out with a lot of energy, which is what we’ve been working on,” guard Ben Hammond said. “We worked for each other and we just found open guys, and it all worked out.”
That kind of win was needed, coach Kevin Manzer said, after the Knights had sputtered to back-to-back losses in the Mid-State Conference tournament last week.
“The win is obviously important, but just the manner in which we conducted ourselves — the way we started the game, we focused really hard on energy and attitude — and the guys did a really nice job with that,” he said.
Hammond, the 6-foot-3 junior, was the leading trigger man for a balanced attack. Despite not being in the starting lineup, Hammond hit 6 of 9 3s on his way to a game-high 20 points.
That didn’t include 6-foot-3 sophomore Kade Pieper, who finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Brennen Kelley tacked on 13 more points, while Christian Mickelson had 11 and Preston Burbach 10.
Just how much was Hammond feeling it? In the final minutes, someone on the Norfolk Catholic bench said, “That’s a good find,” when Mickelson hit Hammond with a pass into the corner, and Hammond drilled the 3.
“I just started to focus before the game, and then my teammates found me when I was open,” Hammond said. “We were getting stops on the defensive end, so that opened up our offensive game a lot.”
Norfolk Catholic took control with a 17-0 run in the first half — keyed by five 3-pointers from four different Knights — to turn a 14-13 deficit into a 30-14 lead in just 3 minutes, 48 seconds.
Hammond started the run with a 3-pointer in front of the Aquinas bench, and then the Monarchs committed an offensive foul with 20.8 seconds left in the first quarter, leading to a Kelley 3 moments later. Burbach boomed a 3 to open the second quarter, and then long shots by Mickelson and Hammond in a span of 34 seconds opened up a two-touchdown lead at 28-14. Hammond then followed with a no-look dish to Nolan Fennessy for a bucket in the paint to cap the run.
Later in the quarter, Mason Timmerman found Hammond for a corner 3, and Pieper’s putback pushed the lead back to 17 again at 35-18 with 3:00 left in the half.
“It gave us a cushion to be able to play without a lot of pressure, which was good,” Manzer said. “We were consistent, and that’s what got us that. We constantly tell the boys, if we’re consistent with what we do, we’ll go on runs. But we can’t let the times that we don’t click offensively take us away from what we’re trying to do.”
Aquinas took advantage of a cold Norfolk Catholic offense to nearly come back.
Kyle Napier hit two 3s within a minute late in the first half, Tylen Jakub hit one of his four 3-pointers, and then Payton Davis added a midrange jumper to put the Monarchs within five at 37-32 less than two minutes into the second half.
“We talk about ball movement all the time,” Aquinas coach Trevor Weiss said. “Some days we aren’t a good shooting team, and other times we are. Today, I thought we hit shots. But of course, they hit a bunch of 3s, so that’s tough to guard when they’re on fire like that.”
Norfolk Catholic was 1 for 9 to start the second half until Pieper’s conventional 3-point play with 2:17 left in the third quarter, and then Mickelson found Hammond for another 3 to push the lead back to 48-36 with 1:24 left in the third.
“They have a lot of great 6-4, 6-5 drivers on the outside who are just tough for us to handle,” Weiss said. “We’ve got a little bit of height, but not like they do, so it’s hard to contain their drives.”
However, the Knights never put the contest away for good until a 15-3 run over the final four minutes of the game, a stretch that started with a Kelley 3-pointer and capped by Preston Eisenmenger finding Travis Kalous for a 3 in the game’s final minute.
Game notes
* Neither team attempted a free throw until late in the first half, when Norfolk Catholic was sent to the line at the 1:09 mark of the second quarter. Aquinas attempted its first free throws with 1:16 left in the third quarter. The teams attempted 16 total free throws combined.
* Both squads made more shots from 3-point range than they did inside the arc. The Monarchs were 11 of 21 from deep but held to 9 of 31 inside for 38.5% field-goal shooting. The Knights hit 51% of their shots, including 15 of its 27 3-point tries.
* It was Norfolk Catholic’s second-straight win going into the regular-season finale. The Knights are scheduled to host Hartington Cedar Catholic next Friday night.
Aquinas 14 13 12 13 — 52
NC 19 18 15 22 — 74
DAVID CITY AQUINAS (9-11): Kyle Napier 4-14 1-2 11; Tylen Jakub 5-9 0-0 14; Keegan Lavicky 3-6 0-0 9; Payton Davis 6-9 0-2 14; Rylan Chromy 1-9 0-0 2; Caleb Thege 1-3 0-2 2; Curtis Humlicek 0-3 0-0 0; Jake Witter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-52 1-6 52.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (14-7): Brennen Kelley 4-10 2-3 13; Preston Burbach 4-7 0-2 10; Christian Mickelson 4-8 0-0 11; Kade Pieper 4-8 5-5 13; Mason Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0; Ben Hammond 7-11 0-0 20; Travis Kalous 1-1 0-0 3; Nolan Fennessy 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 26-51 7-10 74.