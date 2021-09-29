NC, LHNE, Crofton all go 1-1 in triangular

CROFTON - Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic both traveled to Crofton for a trianglar on Tuesday and for all three teams, it was a tale of two matches, one good, and one, not so good.
Lutheran High opened the night by defeating Crofton 21-25, 25-18,, 25-21 then fell to Norfolk Catholic 25-23, 25-22. Host Crofton then brought the night to a close with a shockingly easy 25-14, 25-17 win over the Knights.
"We're just not playing consistently," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "I can't have one person want it and the rest of them being OK with six, seven, eight errors in a row."
It took a while for Lutheran High to shake off the cobwebs and win the opener in three sets over host Crofton after dropping the first set, 25-21.
"They kind of pulled together and did do some good things," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "Crofton is a good team. Their record doesn't show it but I think they're a very good team."
The Eagles pulled together to take the next two sets, 25-18, 25-21. Mia Furst's 18 kills and three service aces led the Eagles while teammate Lauren Buhrman filled up the stat sheet with seven kills, 23 assists, an ace and a block.
Ella Wragge's 13 kills topped the Crofton chart while Alexis Folkers dished out 39 assists and Caitlin Guenther provided three solo blocks.
After that, Lutheran High took on Norfolk Catholic for the second time this season after the Knights won the first meeting on Sept. 7 in four sets.
Catholic never trailed in the first set, though the Eagles made it close in the end. Addison Corr's kill gave the Knights a set point at 24-19 before three errors and a Mia Furst kill made it 24-23. Avery Yosten then ended it for Norfolk Catholic with a kill and a 25-23 final.
"I thought we did a good job of sticking together," Bellar said. "I thought we were the aggressors, that game, and I thought we did a good job of limiting our errors at times. Avery (Yosten) did a good job for us in being aggressive and kind of leading the team in that part."
Lutheran High came out of the huddle between the first and second sets, swinging. Except for a 7-all tie, the Eagles led the entire way until Corr drilled a winner for an 18-17 Norfolk Catholic advantage.
The Knights stretched their lead to 21-18 before the Eagles tied it up with three straight points that included kills by the Mias, Furst and Wiederin.
A Norfolk Catholic attack error gave Lutheran High a 22-21 lead before Norfolk Catholic closed the door with four straight points - including a kill by Corr and two by Yosten - to end the match.
For Lutheran High, which has lost a half-dozen close sets in the last week, it was the same old story. "Again, we're just right there and we kind of give it away with a few errors here and there and just cannot finish," Gebhardt said.
"I thought (libero) Amber (Bockelman) played great defense tonight. She really did a good job of being where we wanted her to be and making plays. I just think we gave away a few too many errors at the net."
Yosten led the Knights with 11 kills, Corr had two ace serves and Saylor Fischer, 19 assists.
Furst finished with 12 kills for Lutheran High while Lauren Buhrman had 14 assists.
For Norfolk Catholic the satisfaction of posting a win against its cross-town rival soon gave way to bitter disappointment.
Meanwhile, for Crofton and coach Bailey Kuchta, the pieces finally fell into place. "After the first match, we kind of huddled back up, figured out what we needed to change in our team and ourselves and play together," Kuchta said.
"We've had a long stretch of really hard Mid-State (Conference) teams; we've played Battle Creek three times (all losses), but we got better each match and finally took one."
One change easy to see in the nightcap was Crofton's upgrade in aggressive play. Where the Warriors often settled for tips in their first match with Lutheran High, against Norfolk Catholic, the Warriors came out swinging.
"That's someting I always tell my girls," Kuchta said. "The more confident they are, the more aggressive, that's who's going to win the match, especially when you have scrappy teams like these. They're going to pick everything up off-speed. So they went out there, swinging away and that's how I like it."
On the other side of the net, a disappointed Bellar tipped her hat to the Warriors. "They came out and were ready to go," she said. "We're not very consistent right now. That's the bottom line."
Bellar felt that after winning the match with Lutheran High, her team wasn't focused for its showdown against the home team. "I don't think we showed up and were ready to play," she said.
"I thought we were walking onto the court and going throught the every-day motions and we can't do that. I told them, 'Crofton's a good team. They're a very underrated team. They've got some swingers and when you let them get going, they're going to swing hard and aggressive and we let them just tear us apart."
Wragge and Guenther led a balanced Warrior attack with eight and seven kills respectively. Wragge also had three service aces and Folkers, 21 assists.
Yosten led the Knights with seven kills while Fisher offered up 12 set assists.
Lutheran High is back in action on Thursday when it visits defending Class C1 state runner-up St. Paul. Crofton hosts Wakefield, also on Thursday while Norfolk Catholic's next action is on Saturday at the Columbus Classic.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEF. CROFTON 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Avery Koeppe 3k; Kealy Ranslem 15s; Kendra Petersen 14k; Mia Furst 18k, 1s, 3a, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 7k, 23s, 1a, 1b; Mia Wiederin 1k; Alyssa Marotz 3k; Amber Bockelman 4s, 1a.
CROFTON: Rebecca Leader 2k, 1s; Alexis Folkers 2k, 39s; Jayden Jordan 11k, 1s; Ella Wragge 13k, 1b; Caitlin Guenther 6k, 3b; Jada Schmidt 1a; Ellie Tramp 5k; Madelyn Eilers 5k.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEF. LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST 25-23, 25-22
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (11-8): Delaney Rose-Hancock 1k; Kinsley Carr 1s; Kealy Ranslem 10s; Kendra Petersen 3k; Mia Furst 12k, 1s; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 14s, 1b; Mia Wiederin 3k; Alyssa Marotz 4k.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Saylor Fischer 19s, 1b; Addison Corr 4k, 2a; Allison Brungardt 5k, 1s; Avery Yosten 11k, 1s; Letizia Fumagalli 1a; Tiffani Peitz 2k; Morgan Miller 1k; Hannah Hoesing 1a.
CROFTON DEF. NORFOLK CATHOLIC 25-14, 25-17
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (10-4): Saylor Fischer 12s; Addison Corr 1k; Allison Brungardt 4k; Avery Yosten 7k, 1s; Morgan Miller 2k.
CROFTON (10-9): Alexis Folkers 2k, 21s; Jayden Jordan 4k, 1a; Ella Wragge 8k, 3a, 1b; Caitlin Guenther 7k, 1b; Jada Schmidt 2s; Ellie Tramp 2k, 1a; Madelyn Eilers 2k, 1s.