There's an old adage that it's difficult to beat a good team multiple times in the same season.
Norfolk Catholic did just that when the Knights raced to fast starts in each of the first two sets and hung on in the third to joust Crofton 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 in Saturday's Class C2-2 district final at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
“This was one of our goals, and we worked hard every day to get here,” Norfolk Catholic senior Mary Fennessy said.
It was the third time the teams had played each other. Norfolk Catholic needed to rally from a 1-0 deficit in sets to beat Crofton in three as part of a Sept. 29 home triangular, and the Knights took down the Warriors in three sets in the first round of the Mid-State Conference tournament 12 days earlier.
“I think we came ready to play from the start,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said about Saturday's matchup.
Crofton coach Bailey Kuchta said her team hoped to neutralize Norfolk Catholic sophomore Channatee Robles. But when the Knights needed her the most — in the competitive third set — Robles had six of her game-high nine kills.
“Robles was working around everything,” Kuchta said. “We tried a couple of different defenses on her. We tried adjusting a couple times. She's just a good hitter. She's hard to pick up. She's hard to reach. She can hit multiple shots.”
It wasn't just Robles who struck fear in the Warriors.
Fennessy, who missed last year's district final and state tournament after suffering a knee injury during subdistricts, posted seven kills — including one to finish the first set and the game-winning spike — and a game-high three solo blocks.
"It's very exciting because last year I just watched my team,” Fennessy said. “It's just great to be able to enjoy it with them this year and not just feel like I'm on the side.”
Fellow sophomore Addison Corr finished with eight kills and a game-high five ace serves, including back-to-back aces in the first set that made it 18-6. Freshman Avery Yosten added five kills and two solo blocks.
“If we could slow (Robles) down, get a couple of blocks on her, maybe pick up a couple of shots, we thought we could bring their momentum down a little bit and make their other players step up and make some hits,” Kuchta said. “Tonight, their other players stepped up and made some hits.”
Big serving runs allowed the Knights to cruise into control in the first two sets.
Norfolk Catholic turned Crofton's lone leads of the game, 2-0 and 3-1 in the opening set, into a 6-3 lead thanks to three straight errors by the Warriors after a Fennessy block. Leading 6-4, Yosten's kill brought Anna Neuhalfen to the service line, and she served the Knights to a 15-4 lead, including another kill and a block by Yosten, and Corr capped the run with two kills. Crofton came back to within single digits at 20-11, but the Knights scored the last five points, including two kills and a block from Fennessy.
“We talk in the locker room about starting strong, and getting the momentum to carry us through the set and then finishing even stronger,” Fennessy said.
Crofton never led after holding a 3-2 edge in the opening set but never let Norfolk Catholic feel comfortable in the third.
The Knights led 12-5 and 16-9 until the Warriors scored six of the next seven points, capped by an Ella Wragge kill off an overpass and a kill from Kaley Einrem to pull within 17-15. Norfolk Catholic got a Fennessy block and a Corr kill on its way to taking a 21-17 lead to force Crofton's final timeout.
Alexis Folkers landed a kill and Jayden Jordan followed with a service, and then kills from Einrem and Wragge put the Warriors within 22-21.
That's when Norfolk Catholic brought the hammer down. Robles got a kill, and after the teams traded errors, Fennessy finished the game with a kill.
“With any team, it's your last game in the district finals, so you know they're going to give their best effort, and I thought that's what happened,” Bellar said. “They got after a lot of balls and dug up a lot of balls. I knew they were going to make it tough on us. I wasn't too happy with how we serve-received in that last set, but we got the job done, and that's all that matters today.”
Game notes
* Norfolk Catholic became the fifth Northeast Nebraska team to join the Class C2 state tournament, a bracket which includes three teams from the same C2-6 subdistrict. The Knights defeated Clarkson/Leigh, which wound up qualifying for state by winning a district final, before Lutheran High Northeast beat Norfolk Catholic and won its district final as well. Also from Northeast Nebraska are Howells-Dodge and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
* Crofton stumbled in late September with four straight losses to hold a 7-11 record at the end of the month. But the Warriors were 7-4 in October until Saturday's loss, a record that included wins over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Ponca — a team which beat Crofton earlier in the season — in the C2-5 subdistrict to qualify for the district final round.
Norfolk Catholic defeats Crofton
25-11, 25-15, 25-22
CROFTON (14-16): Alexis Folkers 4k; Allie Dahl 1a; Kaley Einrem 4k; Jayden Jordan 1a, 5k; Ella Wragge 6k, 1b; Caitlin Guenther 1k.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (23-7): Carly Marshall 2a, 1k; Mary Fennessy 1a, 7k, 3b; Addison Corr 5a, 8k; Allison Brungardt 1k; Avery Yosten 5k, 2b; Channatee Robles 9k.