NC cruises past Crofton into another rematch

On a near-perfect night for football, top-seeded Norfolk Catholic squeezed the most out of virtually every opportunity it had against Crofton in the first round of the Class C2 state playoffs, resulting in a game that wasn't as close as the 35-6 final score might have suggested.
"I think we were fairly complete tonight," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "Crofton's a very good football team. I don't care who plays them, you've got to strap your hat on and get ready."
Norfolk Catholic's starting offense only took the field for six possessions, and finished with touchdowns on five of those drives — and the lone possession that didn't finish with points had a touchdown nullified by a penalty. By the time Carter Janssen nearly returned a punt for a touchdown, and then threw a touchdown pass anyway on the next play for a 35-0 lead late in the third quarter, the final outcome was all but a formality.
"That's what good football teams do, though — they put it together," Crofton coach Tom Allen said.
Winning one rematch simply set up another: The Knights will travel next Friday to face Hartington Cedar Catholic in a sequel of the regular-season finale and C2-3 district championship.
In some respects, Friday's contest was similar to the teams' meeting just two weeks ago on Crofton's home field. Both teams relied heavily on the run game, and Norfolk Catholic pulled away in the second half.
This time, though, Crofton didn't have the benefit of an opening-drive touchdown for early momentum. Caden Arens took care of that on a third-and-5 just inside Norfolk Catholic's territory when he sacked Crofton quarterback Simon McFarland. That was a sign of things to come: Crofton's drive summary in the first half was three consecutive punts and the end of the half.
"I knew coming in that we would have to sustain some drives," coach Allen said. "Those drives in the first half, I thought we were doing really well but then we didn't end them with any points, and that killed us."
The Knights followed its initial defensive stop with a 13-play, 64-yard march that Karter Kerkman punctuated with a powerful touchdown plunge on fourth-and-goal from the 1. On its next drive, Kanyon Talton — who needed just five carries for a team-high 90 rushing yards — sprinted on a 34-yard carry, and Janssen finished the drive with a short scoring toss to Brennen Kelley four minutes into the second quarter.
The third quarter belonged to Norfolk Catholic.
Talton would get the second half started in a big way when he raced up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown on the third play of the third quarter. Another punt gave the Knights a short field, and Brandon Kollars capped the six-play, 44-yard spurt with a short scoring run. That set up Janssen's big return on a line-drive punt, and his touchdown toss on what turned out to be the final play for the first-team offense.
Crofton did score on the ensuing possession, but it took them 14 plays to go 78 yards against Norfolk Catholic's non-starters on defense.
Game notes:
* Crofton standout running back Jimmy Allen had 71 of the team's 81 offensive yards in the first half, but he re-aggravated a knee injury on his second carry of the second half and did not return. He finished with 80 yards on 18 carries, two weeks after Allen ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
"When you lose a kid like that, you can't replace him," coach Allen said.
* Norfolk Catholic made Crofton's passing game non-existent. The Knights sacked quarterback Simon McFarland four times — two by Caden Arens and one each by Mason Weidner and Kade Pieper. The Warriors were 0 for 2 passing, so all 182 of its yards came on the ground.
"They're a good run-based football team," Bellar said.
* The Knights rolled up 323 yards of total offense, 230 of which came on the ground. In addition to Talton's 90 yards, Kerkman had 89 yards on 14 carries. Janssen was 5 of 9 for 72 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 35 yards.
"You don't always get a lot of opportunities against them with the ball," Bellar said.
* Norfolk Catholic's final two games of the regular season were at Crofton and home against Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Knights' first two playoff games were home against Crofton and at Cedar Catholic, thanks to the Trojans knocking off eighth-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's 20-7 earlier in the day.
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
NC 7 7 21 0 — 35
Crofton 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 1 run, Max Hammond kick, 0:48.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Brennen Kelley 5 pass from Carter Janssen, Hammond kick, 7:56.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Kanyon Talton 39 run, Hammond kick, 10:52.
NC: Brandon Kollars 5 run, Hammond kick, 5:01.
NC: Mason Timmerman 11 pass from Janssen, Hammond kick, 2:28.
FOURTH QUARTER
C: William Poppe 4 run, kick failed, 6:02.