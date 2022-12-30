BATTLE CREEK — Norfolk Catholic held second-half leads over Elkhorn Valley in both Battle Creek Holiday Tournament finals. That simply meant that the Falcons rallied against the Knights in back-to-back contests.
In the first instance, Elkhorn Valley's girls held Norfolk Catholic scoreless for the final 5 minutes, 30 seconds — enough time to rally for a 42-39 win. In the boys game, Norfolk Catholic's 14-point second-half lead disappeared, but two free throws in the final 25.4 seconds helped the Knights hang on 42-40.
"They're a very good, well-coached team, so this is a really nice win for us," Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said. "It's great anytime you can play in an environment like this. ... To play in this environment helps us a lot going forward."
Elkhorn Valley entered the night having lost just one game this season between its boys and girls varsity teams combined, while Norfolk Catholic's squads had an 8-5 cumulative record going in.
"It was a tremendous atmosphere," Elkhorn Valley girls coach Brendan Dittmer said. "This is exactly what you want from a championship type of game. This is going to prepare you for subdistricts, or a conference tournament final, or something like that. ... You got four really good basketball teams that come to this holiday tournament."
The boys' game came down to the final 25.4 seconds, when Triston Hoesing hit the second of two free throws to break a tie at 40. Elkhorn Valley then committed a turnover on the ensuing possession. Hoesing was fouled again with 10.3 seconds left, and he again hit the second of two free throws for a 42-40 edge.
"I knew Triston would hit those," Manzer said. "He had to bounce back after he wasn't shooting well early, and then he hit a big one for us. That's a testament to him. He's a tough kid ... so I'm not surprised that he hit those two."
Elkhorn Valley called timeout with 7.8 seconds left to set up the final play. After the break, Brendyn Ollendick passed to freshman Korbin Werner, who had hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the game. He launched from in front of his team's bench, but the ball clanked off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
"We were trying to get an entry pass and then a dribble handoff with a screen going to the right," Elkhorn Valley boys coach Derric Werner said. "We didn't."
Elkhorn Valley overcame a first half in which it made just 4 of 21 field goals to finish 14 of 42 (33.3%), including 6 of 20 from 3-point range. Norfolk Catholic was 14 of 39 (35.9%), including 3 of 14 3-pointers, but made just 3 of its last 16 field goals.
Brendyn Ollendick had a game-high 14 points for the Falcons, while Korbin Werner had 13 points and six rebounds. Carter Werner had eight points and six rebounds.
"For two-thirds of the game, we didn't play like a team," coach Werner said. "We didn't play team defense. We didn't play team offense. We were worried about ourselves rather than worrying about the number on the scoreboard."
Kade Pieper had 13 points and eight rebounds for Norfolk Catholic, while Mason Timmerman had 11 points and three steals. Nolan Fennessy pulled down 10 rebounds to go with five points.
Norfolk Catholic burst to a 28-16 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter after Hoesing and Timmerman drilled 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. And then... nothing for almost four minutes.
"That stretch in the third quarter, you could feel it... where, okay, they're not scoring, but we're not either," Manzer said. "We got an opportunity to stretch this lead where we can be in the 30s and they're still in the teens, and that didn't happen."
Neither team scored until Pieper's drive into the lane with 1:40 on the clock to give the Knights a 30-16 lead. But in just 2:39, that lead was gone.
After a pair of Carter Werner buckets, Korbin Werner hit a 3 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Falcons within 30-23. Brendyn Ollendick splashed a 3 to begin the fourth quarter, and then he fed Korbin Werner for a 3 moments later. Korbin Werner capped the 14-0 run by hitting 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game with 6:51 left.
"We said going in that we wanted to push the tempo," coach Werner said. "That's what we do. I didn't think that we could operate in a half-court setting against their big guys inside. We wanted to get Carter (Werner) out in transition and get him some easy buckets."
Norfolk Catholic bounced back with a 7-0 run of its own in just 2:34 of game time, including a Pieper putback with 5:15 left and a Fennessy basket off a Hoesing assist for a 37-30 lead with 4:00 on the clock. But the Knights didn't make another field goal, giving the Falcons another chance to come back.
Korbin Werner answered his own, then he interecepted a Norfolk Catholic pass and fed it to Brendyn Ollendick to make it a three-point game with 3:15 left. Brendyn Ollendick then hit a putback with 1:19 left to again make it a three-point game. This time, he nabbed a steal and drew a foul with 1:11 left, but he missed both free throws.
Timmerman hit the first of two free throws with 43.4 seconds left for a 40-36 lead, but Dawson Hansen answered with a 3-pointer and the Knights threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds with 34.8 to play. Korbin Werner drew a foul, hit the first free throw to tie it with 33.5 seconds left, but Pieper grabbed the miss to set up the final stretch.
"The kids fought hard. I'm not going to take that away from them," coach Werner said.
IN THE GIRLS game, Karlee Broberg scored a game-high 22 points, and Elkhorn Valley hit 10 of 13 free throws to rally and defeat Norfolk Catholic 42-39.
Broberg was 7 of 12 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hit all five of her free-throw attempts.
"We got beat by them by 1 in subdistricts last year, so we wanted this really bad," Broberg said. "I wanted this really bad, too. I went into this 100%."
Scoring droughts at the end of both halves proved to be detrimental for the Knights. Norfolk Catholic went scoreless for the final 4:02 of the first half, and the Knights didn't score again after taking a 39-33 lead with 5:30 left in the game.
Still, Norfolk Catholic led by nine after a Channatee Robles 3-pointer off a Saylor Fischer assist with 1:24 left in the third quarter. Robles had a team-high 15 points to go with six assists and four steals.
"You don't ever feel that comfort zone," Norfolk Catholic girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. "Give Elkhorn Valley credit. They picked up their pressure defensively, and we just didn't handle it as well as we needed to."
Broberg, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, completed the Elkhorn Valley comeback with two free throws with 1:10 left in the game for a 40-39 lead.
Norfolk Catholic spent its final timeout with 45.8 seconds left, missed on a long two, retained possession after a jump ball, but misfired again, and a loose ball led to Elkhorn Valley retaining possession with 7.3 seconds left. JJ Black posted the final margin by hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 with 2.6 seconds on the clock.
"We actually ran through three of our presses, which is ridiculous because we haven't had a chance to practice a lot of it, and we haven't played a lot of it," Dittmer said.
Norfolk Catholic's defense dominated early by forcing four turnovers in the game's first minute, but the Knights only led 2-0 after that.
"I thought we had an opportunity to maybe convert some things," Kassmeier said. "I think we had five or six chances and the ball was still in their backcourt, and we were up only 2-0 after that time. That really changes the complexion of the game because the very first shot they get, they hit a 3."
Norfolk Catholic had 10 of its 15 steals in the first half. Elkhorn Valley overcame 26 turnovers to win.
"It was a great game plan by coach Kassmeier to wear us down," Dittmer said. "We're not a very deep bench and we do have young guards. ... Our girls had to just live through the turnovers and try to just better themselves throughout the game."
Girls game
Elkhorn Valley 11 9 7 15 — 42
Norfolk Catholic 12 6 15 6 — 39
ELKHORN VALLEY (6-1): Joslynn Larson 3-10 0-0 9, Lillian Hagemann 1-3 0-0 2, Merinee Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Wilcox 0-4 1-2 1, Carissa Gale 0-0 1-2 1, Karlee Broberg 7-12, 5-5 22, JJ Black 2-10 3-4 7. Totals: 13-39 10-13 42.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (4-4): Kenzie Janssen 2-2 0-0 4, Addison Corr 1-9 0-0 2, Aubrey Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Channatee Robles 7-18 0-0 15, Hanna Brummer 1-3 0-0 2, Saylor Fischer 4-10 0-0 10, Morgan Miller 1-1 0-2 2, Jacey Wolf 0-2 0-0 0, Sidonia Wattier 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 18-48 0-2 39.
Boys game
Elkhorn Valley 5 9 9 17 — 40
Norfolk Catholic 9 12 9 12 — 42
ELKHORN VALLEY (6-1): Kellyn Ollendick 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson Hansen 1-6 0-0 3, Keegan Petersen 0-5 0-0 0, Brendyn Ollendick 4-12 4-6 14, Korbin Werner 4-6 2-4 13, Drew Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Werner 4-10 0-5 8. Totals: 14-42 6-15 40.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-2): Mason Timmerman 2-4 5-6 11, Nolan Fennessy 2-5 1-2 5, Carter Janssen 1-3 0-0 2, Max Hammond 0-2 0-1 0, Cam Borgmann 1-1 0-0 2, Triston Hoesing 1-5 2-4 7, Braeden Burbach 1-1 0-0 2, Karter Kerkman 1-7 0-2 2. Totals: 14-39 11-21 42.