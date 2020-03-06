NBC grabs ticket to C1 finals

LINCOLN – For the first time since a couple of championship game appearances by North Bend Central back in 1999 and 2001, the Tigers grabbed a ticket to Saturday’s final with a 39-31 win over Adams Central in the Class C1 semifinals here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday morning.
The Tigers won both trips back at the turn of the century and are looking to repeat that success this year.
The game was a battle from its inception.
With a 13-10 lead early in the second quarter after a pair of Patriot free throws, North Bend got busy.
Specifically, freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel.
Emanuel stole the ball and scored to make it 15-10 with 5:10 left in the half, grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast to make it 17-10 then made a play on the other end of the court.
She blocked a shot, grabbed a rebound and hit one of two free throws to make it 19-10 with just under four minutes left before the intermission.
“it really wasn’t pretty in the second half, or frankly the entire game,” NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. “We played well enough to get the lead and stay in the lead throughout the game.”
Emanuel gave credit to her team for her success.
“I give it all to my teammates,” Emanuel said. “They got me the ball when I was open and they were always there on rebounds and blocked shots – it has been a fun year and we are where we want to be at this time.”
Lauren Emanuel hit a shot inside after the free throw to make it 21-10 then Megan Ortmeier drove to the basket and scored to put the Tigers up 23-10 with just over two minutes left in the half.
NBC missed the front half of a one-and-one with 1:49 left in the second and the Patriots finished scoring in the first 16 minutes with a bucket in the paint and a couple of charity tosses with 27 seconds left to send the teams to the half with the Patriots trailing by just seven.
“This was a tough game,” Sterup said. “We had some chances to build a lead but Adams Central just kept coming back.”
The Tigers would back up by double-digits in the third frame, leading 28-18 after Sydney Emanuel was fouled driving to the hoop with 3:55 left in the third.
Emanuel hit both free throws for the 10-point advantage, but Adams Central came right back with a shot in the paint by Elizabeth Trausch and a three pointer from Bryn Lang to make it a five-point NBC advantage with 54.9 seconds left in the period and at the third-quarter buzzer the lead was don to three points.
“We had to react and make some shots in the fourth to get out of here with a win and survive to tomorrow’s final,” Sterup said. “It wasn’t necessarily pretty but we moved on – it’s all you can ask for this time of year.”
The Tigers will take on Lincoln Christian in the C1 finals after the Crusaders took down St. Paul in the semifinals, 68-59.
“They will present a huge challenge for us,” Sterup said. “But North Bend Central in the state finals sounds really good.”
Tipoff between Lincoln Christian and North Bend Central is set for 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena here in Lincoln on Saturday.
AC 6 10 9 6 – 31
NBC 11 12 5 11 – 39
ADAMS CENTRAL (17-11): Elizabeth Trausch 1 2-2 4; Jessica Babcock 4 3-6 11; Bryn Lang 1 0-0 3; Rachel Gooden 4 1-1 9; Lauryn Scott 1 0-0 2; Kylie Dierks 1 0-0 2.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (26-2): Ally Pojar 1 2-2 4; Kaitlyn Emanuel 3 1-3 8; Sydney Emanuel 2 9-10 13; Megan Ortmeier 2 3-4 7; Lauren Emanuel 2 3-5 7.