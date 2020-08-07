It’s been more than four years, but Glennis Guerrero is still looking for her missing brother.
“Sometimes, I look for him in the crowd, and I know he’s not going to be there because I know he’s not alive anymore,” she said.
For Guerrero, the best-case scenario would be finding her brother’s body, finding out what happened to him and getting some closure, she said.
Her brother, Merle Saul, was homeless, a Vietnam War veteran and a Native American.
Saul is one of nearly 500 missing Native Americans identified in Nebraska as of March, according to a Nebraska State Patrol report.
Native Americans make up a disproportionately large number of missing cases in the state, according to the state patrol report that was mandated by Legislative Bill 154.
Native Americans make up 1.5% of Nebraska’s population but account for 4.6% of missing people. In contrast, Caucasians make up 88.3% of the population but account for 66.9% of missing persons, according to the state patrol.
Additionally, missing Native Americans are more likely to be minors and their cases are generally open for a longer time.
This issue is not unique to Nebraska, it is happening across the United States.
Murder is the third-leading cause of death of Native American women in the U.S., according to a 2018 study by the Urban Indian Health Institute.
In the study, 506 cases of missing or murdered Native American women and girls in 71 cities across 29 states were examined. But even in this study, Nebraska stands out.
Nebraska had the seventh most cases in the study, and Omaha had the eighth most cases out of the cities identified.
‘Another slap in the face’
There are many underlying factors that contribute to the high number of missing and murdered Native American cases in Nebraska.
One major factor is violence — particularly domestic violence, especially against women and children — according to the state patrol.
More than 84% of Native American women report experiencing violence at some point. By comparison, 71% of white women reported the same, according to a 2010 study by the National Initimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.
On some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average. As a whole, Native Americans were five times more likely to be murdered than Caucasians from 2010 to 2014, according to the state patrol.
Another issue is poverty. There are about 30,000 Native Americans living in Nebraska. Of those, more than 40% live in poverty, according to the state patrol.
Other causes include:
— Substance abuse
— Mental health issues (suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Native Americans between 10 and 24 years of age)
— Homelessness and lack of affordable housing
Additionally, there are challenges when it comes to reporting missing Native Americans.
There are often jurisdictional issues between tribal and non-tribal law enforcement. Poor coordination and relationships between the two are also an issue, according to the state patrol. There is no uniform missing persons policy in the state, and some agencies don’t have any policy.
Some Native Americans have the mind-set that law enforcement does not take it seriously when one of their number is reported missing.
Guerrero’s brother went missing in Grand Island. So far, police have found no leads to Guerrero’s knowledge, she said.
“I feel like because he was male, and because he was (homeless), and maybe because he was Native, he doesn’t matter (to law enforcement),” Guerrero said. “They did what they had to do. ... It wasn’t a good response.”
Lestina Saul is a cousin of Merle Saul, Guerrero’s missing brother. Another cousin of Saul was murdered in South Dakota. Her killer was never identified.
For Saul, these experiences are just another item on a long list of injustices against Native Americans, she said.
“She (Saul’s murdered cousin) hasn’t had justice,” Saul said. “It feels like a great injustice. It feels like because of our skin color, we aren’t taken seriously. It’s frustrating. It feels like another slap in the face.”
‘Help is needed now’
Steps are being taken in Nebraska to help with the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans, but it may not be enough.
Andrea Rodriguez is the domestic violence program coordinator for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, which has 17 open cases. She has seen the number of missing and murdered cases grow in recent years, she said.
“It’s really grown in the last two years,” she said. “I think it’s the awareness of the human trafficking. It’s the reporting (that has led to the increase in cases).”
Still, Rodriguez feels that by and large, the public is not aware of the issue, she said.
The Ponca are not the only tribe affected, said Kirby Williams, domestic violence outreach coordinator for the Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Native American program.
“The local tribes are definitely being affected by this. All of the tribes are having to deal with this,” she said. “This is not new for any Native tribe to be dealing with. We are just starting to gain some traction.”
The recent report from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs was mandated by LB154, which directed the agencies to “conduct a study to determine how to increase state criminal justice protective and investigative resources for reporting and identifying missing Native American women and children in Nebraska.”
Williams called the report a good start.
“It is important to note that this report should be recognized as an important first step, a beginning and not an ending,” she said. “Help is needed now. Native people are missing and murdered at disproportionately high rates.”
An important step is getting Native Americans and tribal nations involved, Williams said.
“Tribal nations and Native Americans living in Nebraska must be included and have larger representation when addressing this crisis,” she said. “They are the only ones who can most accurately provide insight on the obstacles they face and express how they should be protected.”
A red dress
The uncertainty of not knowing where a relative is, or if he or she is even alive, takes a toll, Saul said.
And when a missing Native American seems to get less notice than a missing Caucasian, it feels like an injustice, Saul said.
“I think we feel discriminated against; we shouldn’t feel that way,” she said. “What I’d like to see is for there to be more equality.”
In the meantime, Saul does what she can for victims and survivors. This includes taking part in jingle dances, she said.
A jingle dance is a traditional Native American healing ritual. The dancers wear a specific dress, called a jingle dress, Saul said.
The dancers wear a red dress when dancing for missing and murdered Native American women and their survivors, Saul said.
“Seeing all these beautiful young Native women (who go missing or are murdered), I felt moved in my spirit to do something for them,” she said. “I feel so sad they don’t get to go home to their families.”