The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the nationwide Job’s for America’s Graduates (JAG) program for implementation at Norfolk High School.
The program is aimed at empowering students with personal and professional development training and support to succeed in high school, as well as encouraging education and employment following graduation.
Jesse Hedlund, JAG Nebraska expansion manager, said the program first gained traction in the state when then-Gov. Pete Ricketts implemented the first few programs in 2018 and thought it would address workforce problems. Gov. Jim Pillen agreed and challenged JAG to serve 12,000 students in the state.
Hedlund said the program has been integrated in 34 public schools in the state and serves about 1,000 students.
“We’re really proud of the outcomes that we’ve seen in JAG Nebraska. JAG national has set standards, and we’re excited to say that every year our Nebraska students have exceeded the standards in graduation and connectivity, full-time employment, full-time employment, positive life outcomes and continuing education,” she said.
The course is customizable, she said, and may be offered for a semester or yearlong class during the school day. The instructor for the course would be trained before arrival and would be “fully embedded” into the school by maintaining similar duties as other teachers, such as monitoring study halls or lunch hour. The class also would be graded as any other course in the district.
The first two years of the program are free to the school district, but the program would ask for a $10,000 contribution to the organization per instructor.
When asked by board member Lindsay Dixon how one instructor would handle assumed large class sizes, Hedlund said one instructor is trained to teach up to 60 students and said it was typical of a school to gradually add instructors as student interest increments.
Jason Settles, newly appointed principal of Norfolk High, said the school’s concerns regarding career-ready skills fell in line with JAG’s central cause, and he is looking to assign 45 students to the program.
“We are always looking to improve and build on those things (career-ready skills), and we know JAG can help with that,” he said.
District superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the $10,000 contribution could be covered “easily” with funding that would stem from the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation and other community sources.
“I really don’t see this as being any real cost to the district even when we incur some kind of (fee),” she said.
When asked by board member Brenda Carhart about classroom availability, Settles said there was an available learning space that could be allocated to the JAG instructor.
In response to an inquiry from board member Teri Bauer, Hedlund added how the criteria list for students looking to join the program is flexible and could be set by school faculty.
Thompson went on to share a few “impressive” statistics she found on students who participated in JAG, which included a 20% jump in wages and a 15% increase in likelihood to own a home.
Board member Beth Shashikant also spoke glowingly of the program.
“I think it addresses a lot of issues that I’ve heard other board members talk about in our students needing communications skills, job skills and that type of thing. It sounds like a great program,” she said.
The program was approved with little debate on Monday night and will complement the existing Career Academies program at the high school, which also is aimed at deepening job-skill readiness.