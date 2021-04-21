A national coalition is urging the South Sioux City Community Schools to reverse its ban on protests after students recently walked out to voice opposition to several systemic issues within the district.
The National Coalition Against Censorship sent a letter to Superintendent Todd Strom on Tuesday describing how a blanket ban on all protests is a violation of students’ First Amendment rights.
The coalition said in the letter that it wants to “remind (school officials) of their responsibility to protect students’ First Amendment rights, which the Supreme Court has ruled do not end ‘at the schoolhouse gate.’ ”
Strom published a video on the district’s website forbidding “protests, walkouts and demonstrations” on school grounds after more than 100 South Sioux City High School students held a protest outside of school on April 9.
The students were protesting how school officials had been handling several issues in the district regarding topics of sexual assault, racial equality and the treatment of the LGBTQ community, said Diana Ponce, organizer and former South Sioux City student.
Nathan Rogers, a former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach, was charged with sexually assaulting a high school student earlier this month. The handling of allegations against Rogers is just one of the many issues students were speaking out against at their April 9 protest.
Patience Tindle-Johnson, one of the protest organizers, said students involved are hoping for specific school officials to resign after students have made "multiple attempts to let them know about the racism, sexual harassment and hateful comments towards the LGBTQ community."
“We are fighting for the students' right to a comfortable and unprejudiced environment to learn and get their education,” Tindle-Johnson said. “Instead of listening and helping, they punished (students) and suspended them. All the kids want is an education free from all the hate and harassment."
In his video published April 14, Strom said students would face “disciplinary consequences” if they engage in protest activities.
“These things are not allowed,” he said. “Any student who fails to abide by the principal’s terms or the directives is subject to disciplinary consequences. We have some great events at the end of the year coming up, particularly prom and graduation. We want everyone to be able to partake in those and not lose privileges.”
The students responded to Strom’s video by protesting on April 16 off school grounds. Ponce said she and other students are trying to organize another protest this Friday.
The National Coalition Against Censorship was formed in 1974 by a group of activists affiliated with the American Civil Liberties Union, according to its website. It’s an alliance of more than 50 national nonprofits that advocate First Amendment principles.
The organization has asked South Sioux City Community Schools to “clarify for students, and the community, that they have a right to protest in a manner that does not substantially disrupt school and that students will not be punished for engaging in such protest.”
In the letter, the organization cited the 1969 Supreme Court case, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which established that students have the right to protest on school grounds without being punished unless the events disrupt school activities.
South Sioux City Community Schools hasn’t yet responded to the letter. In Strom’s video, he encouraged that instead of organizing protests, students should express concerns to a classroom teacher, school counselor or building principal. He also mentioned people can submit complaints through the district’s online reporting system.
“We just want you to know that safety, diversity and respect are important behaviors in our schools. We expect it of all of us, of all students and of all staff,” Strom said. “The school district has a responsibility to the community to maintain that effective learning environment. We encourage all our students to engage in conversations, but we encourage that in a way that concerns can be brought forth in a productive manner.”