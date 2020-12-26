It would probably make you feel pretty bad about yourself if you didn’t have a name.
Like a dog who is simply called “Dog,” you then might be called “Person” or “Human” or, more probably, “Hey, You.”
Of course, you might at times be called “Hey, You” anyway — but at least you know you have a name.
The snowstorm that went through the area a couple of days ago did not have the luxury of having a name. That’s because it was a snowstorm or blizzard instead of a tropical storm or hurricane.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) names tropical storms when the sustained winds of tropical depressions hit 39 mph. Tropical storms become hurricanes of the same name if their sustained winds hit 74 mph.
Snowstorms don’t get the same special naming treatment — at least not from the WMO. The best explanation I can come up with is that snowstorm systems are not as scientifically accurate to categorize — and this is undoubtedly not a very scientifically accurate explanation.
Tropical storms and hurricanes did not always have people names. At one time, such storms were named by latitude and longitude, but people seemed unable to remember those names. Basically, somebody figured out that replacing numbers with names would make the public safer: People might heed the government’s warning messages if they could understand those messages.
Thus, in the 1950s, the WMO began using female names to designate storms. Some 20 years later, male names were added to the mix.
The naming of storms is not quite like the naming of babies. Storms receive names after they are “born” from an alphabetized list designated ahead of time for that year. There are separate lists for storms developing over different regions.
“Our” list — the Atlantic list — contains 21 names, one for each letter of the alphabet minus Q, U, X, Y and Z.
What if there are more than 21 storms in a year? Does that happen? Got it covered, and yes. Then the WMO goes with the names of letters of the Greek alphabet, in alphabetical order.
Will the WMO run out of names eventually? Probably not, as the list of names is recycled every six years. Thus, the names used in 2019 will be used again in 2025, minus names that are retired because a storm was “so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website. For example, “Katrina” and “Sandy” were retired in 2005 and 2012, respectively.
Just because the WMO does not name snowstorms does not mean, though, that snowstorms don’t ever have names. Besides the rather unkind, not-necessarily-human names bestowed by people whose cars slide off the road or who have to spend hours shoveling their driveways, more traditional names have been bestowed on some storms by The Weather Channel since 2012, apparently in opposition to the wishes of the WMO.
Still, the storms have to be big enough or bad enough to warrant a name, so there are lots of “anonymous” snowstorms in Nebraska.
That includes our recent storm of this past week.
I have decided that it seems fitting to name that snowstorm Joy.
Yeah, I know. Snow makes life difficult. But it is beautiful to behold.
So, during this holiday season when we have to deal with the economic and emotional fallout of the coronavirus, at least we can say that Joy has brought us a white Christmas — and having a white Christmas has brought us joy.
