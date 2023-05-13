The Norfolk Arts Center recently held an open classroom ceramic painting event. Ceramic painting is a good entry-level project for children and adults alike.
If you missed that painting opportunity, the NAC’s Big Give activity also will feature ceramic painting. Stop by the NAC between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, to paint your own ceramic. Ceramic pieces in a variety of sizes, paint and supplies will be provided with a suggested donation of $5. The ceramics were generously donated by Viola Kaser. All proceeds from the Big Give event will be used for restocking and re-imagining the classroom.
The mission of the NAC is to bring people and the arts together. Your support helps the NAC bring theater and musical experiences to school children as well as offer a variety of hands-on art classes for all ages. The NAC provides our community with a free art gallery with rotating exhibits, many of which are by Midwestern artists, and spearheads free community events, such as ’Fork Fest.
Upcoming classes for adults include Wine & Paint and a charcuterie class. If you’ve been missing the live music and readings of First Friday, they will be back, just not necessarily on the first Friday of the month. “Fresh Friday” will be held monthly. Executive director Sherry Ruden said that the decision was made to create a flexible event so as to not compete with other community events.
The summer will bring a variety of classes for children, teens and adults. Program coordinator Nathanial Ferry, a recent addition to the NAC, is exploring creative new ideas for art and performance workshops. The NAC hasn’t yet announced its slate of summer activities, but a change in the gallery exhibit is planned for early June.
For questions about upcoming classes and events, contact the NAC.