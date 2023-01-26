Now is the time to get involved with Norfolk Community Theatre. Casting for the upcoming production of “Leaving Iowa” is complete, but there are important roles to play offstage, roles that any of us can take on.
Do you have an affinity for music, art or building? Theater requires more than actors and a director — it needs individuals to develop the setting and tone via music and design. Theater is a collaborative effort. Costuming, set design, décor, music and lighting are just a few ways that you can get involved.
If you’ve never done theater before, NCT welcomes you to try it out. Learn a new craft and discover that the “community” in our theater refers to more than just locale — you’ll be building bridges with members of the community plus providing entertainment. If you’re unsure about working behind the scenes, the front of the house requires less of a time commitment. Ushers are needed on performance days, allowing you to both help the theater and enjoy the performance.
Reach out to NCT to get involved. Use the contact form on its website at nctheatre.org or email info@nctheatre.org for more information.
“Leaving Iowa” is a critically acclaimed comedy about family road trip vacations. It tells the story of a journalist who returns home to Iowa to find the perfect spot to scatter his father’s ashes. His journey takes him down memory lane as he recalls the sometimes torturous, sometimes comical vacation road trips taken with his family, ultimately helping him to reconcile his past. The play will resonate with Midwesterners who grew up taking annual long car trips and the chaos and joy that often ensued.
“Leaving Iowa” makes its debuts on Thursday, March 2. For those craving a bit of theater before then, try out Short Story Hour, a new cooperative program between the Norfolk Public Library and NCT. Once a month, NCT will perform a live dramatic reading of a short story at the library. Selections are based on an adult audience and will be from a variety of genres.
The next Short Story Hour is Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. The performance will be the autobiographical fiction “The Open Boat” by Stephen Crane. The free performance in the library is open to the public.