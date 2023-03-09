The Norfolk Arts Center (NAC) is hosting a free class this month in conjunction with the NEA Big Read Northeast Nebraska experience.
The packing tape arm casting class is geared toward students in grades 5-8. Working with a partner, students will be challenged to pick a hand gesture that two people make when they interact. Working together, they will create body casts of hand gestures using packing tape. The activity promotes partnership and unity. The class is on Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.
A second free class will be in April for high school students. “Exquisite Corpse” will feature a collectively assembled collection of words and images that represent each individual in the class. The final product will be a giant, rotating “corpse” that can be manipulated to create different combinations of a person.
The NEA Big Read — a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest — is a shared reading experience that aims to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses and connections in communities. The grant-funded experience supports communitywide reading programs designed around a single book.
Northeast Community College received the grant for our area. Together with partner agencies, including the League of Human Dignity, the Norfolk Public Library, the Norfolk Arts Center and the Elkhorn Valley Museum, multiple free activities are being held to encourage reading and discussion.
The book for our community is “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” by Rebekah Taussig. In addition, two companion titles, one for middle school age and another for young adults, are included to inspire discussion and understanding of how to respect and help one another. The titles focus on disability, accessibility and inclusion. Free books have been distributed throughout the community. To get your copy, check with Northeast or one of the partnering agencies.
Each agency is hosting events. The library is offering weekly listening sessions. The museum is hosting an exhibit that explores the history of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Nebraska. Northeast is hosting discussion panels, reading sessions, theater experiences and more. To learn more about Northeast Nebraska’s Big Read events, visit its website.
Remember to visit the NAC before the end of March to see the Norfolk Area Student Exhibition. This vivid and fun exhibit highlights student work in art education classes at our local public and parochial schools. The NAC’s annual fundraiser, Artisans Along the Avenue, is Saturday, March 25. The event features regional artists, soups created by area chefs and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the NAC.