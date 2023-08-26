NAC crosses the line

A new exhibit is on its way to the Norfolk Arts Center. Making its debut Thursday, Sept. 7, “Crossing the Line” is an exhibit of international works from artists in the U.S. and around the world.
“Crossing the Line” showcases work by artists displaced by tumultuous historical events, such as the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Originally curated for the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 2022 World Affairs Conference, the exhibit features photographs by the Mykolaiv Young Photographers group in the Ukraine, prints created by professors and students of the Wroclaw Art Academy in Poland and artwork by six immigrant artists living in the U.S.
“Crossing the Line,” in context with the World Affairs Conference, refers to our imposed country and cultural lines. In the exhibit, it also refers to reaching over those lines to recognize that which makes us similar, not separate.
Print techniques on display include intaglio, drypoint, linocut and laser etching. Screenprint, collagraph intaglio and letterpress also were employed to create the various artworks. The Ukrainian photography pieces include both analog and digital. In some works, experimental photography or finishing techniques were used. Works created by artists in Poland include serigraphy, graphite drawings, photopolymer gravure and aquatint. It makes for a varied and interesting exhibit, both in subject matter and in technique.
The opening reception for “Crossing the Line” will be Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Following the reception, the NAC will host Fresh Friday, its monthly open mic night. Fresh Fridays celebrate local creativity and performance, featuring live music, comedy, poetry and more.
“Crossing the Line” will be on display through Wednesday, Nov. 29. Admission to the NAC galleries is always free and open to the public.