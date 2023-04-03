Easter has been an enjoyable time for me. I love the change in weather as the days start to become more sunny and warmer. Hopefully here in Nebraska, we aren't getting any more snow, but there is always that possibility, as we all know. One big part of my Easter season is the time spent with family. Every year, my aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents all get together to have a big Easter lunch on Easter Sunday. After we all let our food settle, my grandma arranges an Easter egg hunt outside for all six of us grandkids. The younger kids very much enjoy the hunt more than the older grandkids, but I still like to take part even as a senior in high school. I think it’s fun to keep the tradition alive, even if others may not want to. The eggs we find are usually filled with money and sometimes candy. Along with the Easter eggs, my grandma makes Easter goodie bags for each grandchild. She always makes sure each person has something to take home before we leave, which I am thankful for. My family time has played an important part in holidays, especially Easter.
My other time during the Easter season is spent attending Mass and being a part of other events at my church. Every year, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church presents a dramatization of the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week. This dramatization is put on by us high schoolers of the church. This has played a big part in my high school years, as I have participated in it since freshman year. In addition to that, I usually attend Holy Thursday and Good Friday Mass leading up to Easter. On Easter morning, I wake up bright and early to attend Easter Mass. Along with this, my church serves breakfast right after Mass ends. The breakfast is filled with lots of great food, drinks and conversation. I’ve always loved talking to other parishioners and enjoying their company. Being active in my church has played a significant role in the holidays and in my life.
The Easter season is a holiday that I look forward to each year. Even as I grow older, I still like to take part in the activities I have enjoyed since I was a kid. The church and family time are valuable aspects of my holidays, and the season would not feel the same without them. With Easter coming right around the corner, I am excited for the memories to come!