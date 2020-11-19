‘Must win’ victory brings national award to area racer

A day spent replacing a blown motor and a week of body work to repair the damage sustained at the Abe Lincoln Memorial Race at the Columbus U.S. 30 Speedway set the stage for the biggest moment so far in Cameron Wilkinson’s young racing career.
Wilkinson, of Neligh, needed a win in his final race of the 2020 season to finish ahead of Dustin Mooney of Fortney, Texas, on the national IMCA Stock Cars points list. Doing so would earn the title of Rookie National Points Winner of the Year.
“There were two nights left before the IMCA points ended, and there were two races at McCool Junction,” Wilkinson said. “I had two races left. They give you the best 20 of your 40 races. I was at 38, so it matched perfectly.”
On the first night of racing, Wilkinson finished third; however, Mooney had his last race of the season that night, and he got second.
“So he was still one point ahead of me, which meant I had to win the second night,” Wilkinson said.
The 19-year-old Wilkinson “squeaked out a win that night” — his seventh of the season —and was cited by the International Motor Contest Association as its Rookie National Points Winner of the Year in the Stock Cars division.
“I drew first row outside, and Josh Leonard — who runs SLMR Late Models and stuff like that — started on the inside of me,” Wilkinson said. “He got me on the start, so I followed him and started to find a groove on the outside of him. Finally, I got beside him and got him passed.”
But a yellow caution flag was thrown, putting Wilkinson behind Leonard again.
“I was thinking, ‘Now he knows where to run, so he’s going to go up,’ because usually, at McCool, the preferred line is on the top,” he said. “They did a Delaware double restart, and I wanted to go on the bottom because I wanted to try to get by him right away, but my receiver must not have been working when they said, ‘Second place, choose high or low.’ So here comes a guy inside of me, and now I was on the outside.”
As the race restarted, and after a failed attempt to “split” the two cars in front of him, Wilkinson said he noticed Leonard gradually moving higher on the track.
“I put my nose to his right rear quarter panel to tell him, ‘Hey, don’t come up any farther,’ but he about put me into the wall,” Wilkinson said. “Another car passed me, and now I was sitting in fourth, but there was a caution and they put us in single-file, so I was back in second again — a little luck on my side that time.”
“After that, I started plugging away on the bottom, got around him and won by a straightaway. The car was unreal that night,” he said. “It was a cool deal to win, but I thought it was also pretty cool to beat a big-name SLMR guy that was inside of me on the front row.”
Wilkinson said he hopes the national recognition might “open some eyes to get some sponsorships to come our way to make our lives a little easier.”
Wilkinson’s attraction to dirt track racing was based on “a whole family who did it before me.”
Wilkinson’s grandfather, Dean, is considering exchanging a competitive 50-plus year racing career to drive a vintage car in the Midwest Stock Cars Association next year, while his father, Jason, continues a long and successful career of his own — most recently in the Hobby Stock division. Meanwhile, Cameron’s older brother Kyle also races in the Stock Car class, where the two have a “friendly” rivalry, although Cameron insists that Kyle “knows I’m better than him.”
“I watched my grandpa and my dad race forever. I went to my first race when I was 5 months old, and I really got hooked — especially when my dad was competing for a national championship for three or four years in a row,” Wilkinson said. “He went hard, racing four or five nights a week. He never got it done, finishing third each year just because of a lack of bonus points. It was really stressful, but I got hooked on it.”
“Now, there are times my dad gets upset at me when I push the car maybe more than I should, but sometimes you wreck, and sometimes you don’t and you win,” he said. “But that’s what my dad always did, so I always tell him, ‘Well, I learned from you.’ ”
Typical of the Wilkinson Racing Team, Wilkinson drove a No. 52 car in the Hobby Stock class and changed his car’s number to ‘5’ in the Stock Car division in honor of longtime Elgin racer Ron Wilkinson.
“Uncle Scruff (Ron Wilkinson) watched me race, and he said I had ‘it,’ that I was maybe the one that could go on and do the best. Once I was told that, I definitely had more confidence in myself than I did before,” Wilkinson said. “He was my grandpa’s brother, a big supporter of us, and I looked up to the guy so much, so that’s kind of a cool thing — the No. 5 being his number and accomplishing what I did.”
Wilkinson’s first foray behind the wheel in an official race came in the Junior Hornet division, now called Sport Compacts, when he was 11 and 12 years old in a car he shared with Kyle — in which the two manufactured a seat adjustment so Cameron “could reach the foot pedals.”
At age 14, his racing career officially began, driving a Hobby Stock in IMCA sanctioned events. He won the track points championship in the division at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk for three years running before switching to the Stock Cars class this year, where he once again won the points title.
“I wanted a bigger challenge, and although I liked racing the Hobby Stock, there’s even more competition in the Stock Cars division,” Wilkinson said. “I don’t ever want to be cocky, by any means, but I’m pretty confident when I get behind the wheel. Everything I know I learned from my dad and grandpa.”
Wilkinson said the competition in the Stock Cars class includes people like Mike Nichols, a six-time national champion from Harlan, Iowa, and other drivers who have made a name for themselves in “A-Mods” and then began racing Stock Cars.
“I race against Nichols weekly at Columbus,” Wilkinson said. “I like running against them; if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
Overall, Wilkinson and Mooney finished 12th and 14th, respectively, among the IMCA’s top 100 drivers on the Stock Cars national points list — which once again was topped by Nichols, the 2020 national champion.
Not bad for the pair's first season in the highly competitive division.
“It’s a big accomplishment, just because of where we started and everything we had to go through to get it,” Wilkinson said. “Then you look at some of the drivers who were also doing it. This year’s competition with Mooney was the tightest they’ve had. We each won a track championship, we were each maxed out on bonus points, so it all came down to that one win.”