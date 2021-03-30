Must be unified, not criticized

Gen Z vs. Millennials has been a hot topic recently. There are many things that set the two generations apart, such as style differences, and how they choose to spend their time, and new words or sayings that the generations choose to communicate together. I find myself siding with Gen Z when it comes to the heated debate. It is most likely because I am a Gen Z and all of my friends are as well.

I find myself participating in the style trends such as a centered part in my hair and I prefer to wear mom style jeans. This differs from the traditional millennial views. I also am like many Gen Zers when it comes to different sayings. I say common phrases with my friends that my parents or teachers do not understand. I also turn to the web for entertainment and ideas. My generation seeks opportunities virtually. While the two generations are very different, it is important to remember that we are all equally loved, appreciated and admirable. They both bring positive characteristics to our society. If the two generations can bring their talents and efforts together, society will become a happier, efficient and honorable place.

While there are differences between the two generations, pointing them out makes the two more separated and less unified. For society to reach its full potential, the two generations must work together and not criticize each other.

