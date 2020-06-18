Ashley Brown has many reasons for liking her new position at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
The Norfolk woman enjoys having a variety of duties, including interacting with the public, providing educational opportunities for people of all ages, learning about the area’s history and much more.
“I appreciate a variety in my workday,” she said. “This is not monotonous.”
Brown, a 2011 graduate of Norfolk High School, was recently named director of the museum. She’s following in the footsteps of JoBeth Cox who moved to Kansas a few months ago.
Before being named director, Brown was the museum’s education coordinator. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum was closed for a few months and just recently opened on a limited basis.
That meant the museum’s summer programs and events, including the Fourth of July picnic, had to be canceled. Brown said she hopes the Harvest and History Day event that is normally in September and the Haunted Verges Park in October can take place.
Even though many of the programs had to be canceled, Brown is looking forward to developing new programs, some of which she hopes to take to students in their classrooms when it’s safe to do so.
After all, she said, it’s often easier for someone with the museum to go to a classroom than to bring children to the museum.
She also hopes to continue to provide programs and exhibits that will appeal to people of all ages and interests, such as the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame exhibit that is now a permanent feature.
Other events, such as film festivals, poetry readings and even Shakespeare in the Park also are being considered, all with a goal of bringing people into the museum.
“Community outreach is our big push,” she said. “Bringing people in and making the museum an all-inclusive center is important.”
To accommodate more and different exhibits, and to “make the flow more cohesive,” some remodeling has been done to several of the galleries, Brown said.
And renovation of the Johnny Carson gallery will begin later this summer with completion expected next year, she said.
The original exhibit opened in the fall of 2002, a year after the museum acquired a plethora of items from the late Johnny Carson, the TV personality who grew up in Norfolk.
The updated exhibit will have new walls and floors and will be more interactive, Brown said.
The museum also is collecting artifacts and items from recent and current events, such as last year’s floods, the pandemic and protests, Brown said. The goal is to add the items to the museum’s archives to be used by future generations.
“History is happening currently,” Brown said. “It’s important to preserve that as we go.”
In addition to Brown, the museum staff includes Drew DeCamp, the collections and grant writing coordinator. Austin Truex is the museum’s intern this summer.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The museum is now open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but guests are asked to call in advance to schedule their visit so the number of people in the facility may be monitored. The number is 402-371-3886.