MADISON — The prosecution continued to mount evidence on Thursday against a Norfolk man accused of murder in the slaying of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in July 2020.
Testimony in the trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr. revealed that Gleaton’s cellphone was in the vicinity of Christiansen’s southeast Norfolk home — possibly even at Christiansen’s home — less than 20 minutes before police and rescue personnel were notified of a shooting at 1105 Blaine St. on July 24, 2020.
Among the six witnesses called by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith on Thursday to testify before the jury was Robert Hurley, a Lincoln police investigator. Hurley is a 30-year member of the Lincoln Police Department and has been a detective for 16 years. He has worked with radios, cellphones and other automation devices throughout his career.
In working with the Lincoln-based software company PenLink, Hurley produced detailed reports and mapping imagery that showed the location of cellphone activity on the morning of Christiansen’s death. The imagery shown in court was produced by Hurley with historical cell site and real-time tool (RTT) data obtained from cell-tower activity.
Hurley divided his analysis of Gleaton’s and Christiansen’s cellphones into three different timeframes on the morning of the shooting: 12:50 a.m. to 1:58 a.m.; 1:59 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.; and 6:31 a.m. to 8:51 a.m.
Between 12:50 a.m. and 1:58 a.m., cell-tower data reveals that Gleaton’s cellphone was traveling from Sioux City, Iowa, to Norfolk. This was determined by modern technology that indicates when a handset — or a cellphone — communicates with a cell tower. A telecommunications company — Verizon in this case — makes annotations of the tower used, which provides handset location.
The report Hurley put together cannot pinpoint an exact location of the handset at any given time, but the handset’s location in Hurley’s analysis is always within an arc or pie covering a certain area on an electronic map.
Evidence showed Gleaton’s phone had traveled a general path from Sioux City through Wakefield and Wayne before eventually arriving in Norfolk. Gleaton’s phone was within an arc that covers Christiansen’s residence from 1:58 until 3:16 a.m., when the phone started to move around Norfolk. Meanwhile, Christiansen’s phone was observed in multiple Norfolk locations, which Smith said were The O Lounge and a friend’s house.
Gleaton’s phone moved from the north side of Norfolk, back to the area near Christiansen’s house, and then north of Norfolk.
Christiansen’s phone was observed to have moved to an arc that contains her house at 4:16 a.m. Her last cellphone activity, according to Hurley, was 4:32 a.m. Generally, Hurley said, cell towers aren’t able to ping a phone’s location if the phone is turned off.
Gleaton’s phone was detected in the area of Christiansen’s home for another 50 minutes before it traveled to an area west of Norfolk, near Battle Creek.
At 6:30 a.m., only 17 minutes before first responders were dispatched to the shooting scene, Gleaton’s phone was observed to be in the arc that entails Christiansen’s residence.
Hurley’s analysis then shows Gleaton’s cellphone traveling back toward Sioux City, through Jackson, before arriving in the Sioux City area shortly before 9 a.m. Gleaton was arrested in Sioux City less than 24 hours after the shooting, and the vehicle he was believed to have been driving at the time was recovered by the Nebraska State Patrol in Jackson.
Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s lead attorney, asked Hurley if there was any way, using RTT data, to determine who was using the phones belonging to Gleaton and Christiansen; Hurley said there wasn't.
Smith then presented additional reports produced by Hurley that show that seven calls were made from Gleaton’s phone to Christiansen’s on July 23 and July 24, all from an encrypted number that would make it impossible for Christiansen to tell who she was receiving a call from.
TWO ACQUAINTANCES of Gleaton’s testified about conversations they had with Gleaton after the shooting.
Ciara Wright, a Snapchat friend of Gleaton’s at the time, said she viewed a video Gleaton had sent through the app saying, “I’m sorry, but it had to be done. They finna kill me.”
Wright said she responded with, “What the (expletive), 'Shawn. I thought you were better.” Gleaton, she said, responded with, “Please call me, please.”
Wright said she had no doubt that it was Gleaton whom she was messaging that morning.
Wright also testified that a couple days before the shooting, she had been at a Sioux City hotel with Gleaton. Wright became angry with Gleaton, she said, so she left the hotel in the early morning hours of July 22.
On her way out of the hotel, Wright said, she was looking through a Tommy Hilfiger backpack belonging to Gleaton in hopes of finding gas money, which is when she said she saw a black semi-automatic pistol.
After the shooting, Wright said she was asked to speak to a Norfolk police detective. When asked if she had seen a gun belonging to Gleaton, Wright said she hadn’t.
Lancaster asked Wright why she told the detective that she didn’t see a gun but testified in the court that she had seen the weapon. Wright said she was scared at that point.
Mercedes Vasquez, the tenant of the Sioux City apartment where Gleaton was arrested, also testified. Vasquez was out of town from July 23 until July 26, she said, and wasn’t home when Gleaton was arrested. Gleaton did not have permission to be inside her apartment, she said.
Vasquez had noticed a Tommy Hilfiger backpack, the same one described by Wright, inside her apartment. Vasquez testified that there wasn’t a gun in the backpack when she saw it on July 26, and that Gleaton told her over a phone call from a Sioux City jail that a friend had “taken care” of the gun.
During Vasquez’s testimony, Lancaster asked the judge to remove the jury from the courtroom. Lancaster asked the judge to instruct the jury to disregard any testimony from Vasquez about the contents of the backpack since Lancaster never got to look at the backpack, which Vasquez brought to Smith Thursday morning.
“I can’t cross-examine a witness about something I’ve never seen,” Lancaster said.
Smith said he previously told Lancaster that he might be able to “get the backpack” from Vasquez.
Judge James Kube called for a recess to allow Lancaster an opportunity to look at the backpack. After the recess, Lancaster motioned for a mistrial.
“(Smith) told me he was going to be able to get the backpack but didn’t expect to use it because he was going to get it late,” Lancaster said.
Smith said he’s been forthcoming with Lancaster throughout the pendency of the case. The county attorney argued that even if the backpack wasn’t brought to him, Vasquez would still be able to testify about what she saw inside the bag.
“If I have somebody testify as to the layout of the Empire State Building, I don’t have to offer the Empire State Building,” Smith said. “... With respect to a mistrial, I’ve done nothing that I can't do, and I’ve done less than I could do.”
Kube denied Lancaster’s motion for a mistrial and told Lancaster that as soon as he heard Smith say the word “backpack,” he could have objected. Further, the judge said, Lancaster was aware that Smith had access to the backpack before trial and could have asked to see it, but didn’t.
Kube also denied Lancaster’s motion to instruct the jury to disregard Vasquez’s testimony about the contents of the backpack.
TED McCARTHY, a Norfolk police detective, testified that upon searching the vehicle Gleaton was driving after he was arrested, police recovered an empty box of .45-caliber Hornady ammunition. The shell casings found by police inside Christiansen’s home on the day of the shooting were .45-caliber Hornadies.
Testimony concluded about 4 p.m. Thursday as a severe storm swept through Madison County. Kube had previously told jurors that proceedings would last until about 4:30 p.m., but courthouse staff received a “seek shelter” warning shortly before 4 p.m. The jury was taken to another room, and the judge excused jurors for the day shortly thereafter.
Smith was expected to call more witnesses on Friday.
Gleaton, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.