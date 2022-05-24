Multitasking mom catches first walleye limit

One of the best purchases I have made since having my son is a portable breast pump. Any mom who’s been in the same situation understands that dealing with cups and hoses while being plugged into the wall is a frustration. These individual pumps are small, discreet and easy to use. But the biggest draw is the ability to be hands free, especially when you’re on the go.
Never has this come in more handy than on a recent fishing expedition. My husband sweet-talked me last weekend with promises of a walleye bite at Lake Francis Case in South Dakota.
We discussed the possibility of bringing the child along, but with him being only 5 months old and the temperatures dipping to the 40s, we thought better of it. He will get a chance to try out his new life jacket later this summer when he’s a bit older.
Instead, his grandparents arrived at 5:30 in the morning to take him for the day, while we packed the boat and headed north. It was a very brisk morning and, by the time we arrived, the parking lot was packed with trucks and empty boat trailers. Folks had either heard about the bite or were taking advantage of South Dakota’s free park entry and fishing weekend.
It was my first fishing trip in nearly a year, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. With the complication of pumping and being hours away from my child, I was a bit uneasy.
Once we got on the water, I set up my pumps and dropped out my line. While it was working, we got to work reeling in the fish. The cold had our fingers numb within minutes, but luckily there was a pretty steady bite all morning. Led and I took turns reeling in walleye and manning the net.
With him keeping the hooks baited and me watching the poles, we worked like a well oiled machine. By the time I was finished pumping, I had reeled in two fish and helped Led land another two. Talk about multitasking! I must admit, however, pouring milk into a collection bottle while on a rocking boat was a bit of a challenge.
As the morning went on, our luck continued. I pulled in an 18-incher — pretty modest as far as walleye go, but a personal best for me. By the time 11 a.m. rolled around, we’d landed 11 total with seven in the live well. I had my limit, and Led was trying for his last keeper.
With the sun coming out, the bite slowed and that last fish proved difficult to find. After catching two short ones that had to be released, Led finally got one on the boat that measured up.
It was by far the most successful fishing trip I’ve ever experienced. Considering we spent a mere two and half hours on the boat and we each limited out — a feat I’d never accomplished before.
We were in high spirits as we headed back to the fish cleaning station to fillet our haul, but not before getting a picture, of course. Despite such a good trip, it was good to get home and pick up our son.
Being the mom of an infant can be tough, especially when pumping or breastfeeding. It can be especially difficult to be away from your child, but these pumps allow me the freedom to get out and continue to do what I love. It won’t be long, and he’ll be right there on the water with us and I for one cannot wait.