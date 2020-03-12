LINCOLN - Mullen saw a 49-40 fourth-quarter lead slip away but held on in the final seconds to defeat O'Neill St.Mary's 51-49 in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“It was a 4-5 matchup, definitely,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “It's what you expect down here at state. You don't get an easy one down here so it was good to come out on top. But, St. Mary's is very young and they'll be coming back down here in the years to come.”
Mullen opened the game on fire both offensively and defensively outscoring the Cardinals 8-0 while forcing five turnovers and allowing just two field-goal attempts.
“I feel like our man-to-man is very good,” Wright said. “We like to pressure teams and I think we kind of startled them to start with but then they really settled in and kind of figured it out.”
Six-foot-seven-inch senior Ethan Shoemaker came off the bench for the Cardinals to score 6 points in the quarter and Connor Semin's 3 just before the buzzer tied it at 10 after eight minutes.
Mullen opened the the second quarter on a 7-0 run before Shoemaker stopped the bleeding with a dunk for St. Mary's.
The Cardinals outscored the Broncos 7-4 for the rest of the second quarter and trailed 23-19 at the half.
“We kind of got ourselves in a hole there,” St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau said. “ But they kept after it and fought our way back into it and it seemed when we'd get about right there, they'd knock down a big shot, we'd lose one of their shooters and they'd hit that shot so we were kind of fighting from behind the whole time.”
The Broncos maintained their four-point advantage after three quarters (39-35) to set up the exciting fourth quarter.
Brendan Walker's field goal midway through the final stanza put the Broncos up by nine (49-40) but on the next possession, he picked up his fifth foul on a charge.
“He was a two-year starter and had been here before,” Wright said. “So the five kids on the floor there at the end, they hadn't had much varsity time before this year.”
St. Mary's cut into the Bronco lead and with less than a minute to play, Tate Thompson's 3 made it a one-possession game, 50-47.
Jordan Emerson made one of two free throws on the other end to put Mullen up four then Aidan Hedstrom's put-pack with eight seconds left pulled the Cardinals within two at 51-49.
Adam Everitt then stole the in-bound pass and found Semin who was fouled in the act of shooting with 2.5 seconds on the clock.
Semin missed his first free throw and Bulau called timeout. Semin intentionally missed his second shot. The fight for the rebound sent ball bouncing toward the St. Mary's bench, and by the time a Cardinal was able to grab it, the buzzer sounded.
“I'm super proud of our guys,” Bulau said. “I mean, hats off to Mullen. They're a great team. They're very similar to us, very young group of guys come out and play hard.”
The bad news for St. Mary's is they'll have to say goodbye to senior Shoemaker. The good news is everybody else will be back.
“At the beginning of the season, I think a lot of people didn't expect us down here,” Bulau said. “So we've just go to preach to them that getting down here was a very important thing to kind of get a feel for it and have a little hunger for next year and if they come down here next year, maybe they'll be a little less nervy.”
O'Neill St. Mary's 10 9 16 14 - 49
Mullen 10 13 16 12 – 51
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (19-6): Tate Thompson 3 2-2 11; Connor Semin 2 1-4 7; Adam Everitt 5 1-1 11; Aidan Hedstrom 4 2-5 10; Ethan Shoemaker 5 0-0 10; Totals 19 6-12 49.
MULLEN (22-5): Trevor Kuncl 3 1-2 9; Clayton Moore 2 0-2 5; Brendon Walker 5 0-0 11; Jaden Emerson 3 1-2 8; Bryce McIntosh 8 2-2 18; Totals 21 4-8 51.