OMAHA — Northeast and North Central Nebraska came away with 13 medalists — including two bronze, three silver and one gold — in day 2 of the Nebraska Class D boys state track and field meet on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
The gold came courtesy of Saint Edward’s Cole Mowrey, who entered the race with the second-best qualifying time among participants.
“It feels really darn good. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” the senior said. “I was just lucky enough to be able to come today.”
Mowrey found himself in sixth place for much of the race. However, once the home stretch came around, he got to the outside, found a second wind and took first.
“I was kind of just trying to keep up with the pack up front because I knew I have somewhat of a kick,” he said. “But I was kind of relying on that at the end there.”
Tanner Pfeifer of Humphrey St. Francis came in second with Chase Schroeder of Wynot coming in fifth.
In 2021, the only meet that Brody Krusemark of Pender ran in before state was districts because of an injury.
He still managed to qualify for the finals and place sixth, but on Saturday, the sophomore was able to improve on that, finishing second in 11.14 seconds behind Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola, who won the event a year ago as well.
“It feels really accomplishing, It feels like everything that I did this season was worth it,” he said. “It felt amazing to run with all those really fast kids.”
Krusemark wasn’t the only one finishing second to Zelasney in one of the four races he won on his own or helped to win.
Randal Gronenthal of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s qualifying time of 50.77 was the best in the field. However, He ended up with a 53.12 in the finals.
It was far from the result that Gronenthal wanted, but it did serve as a chance to follow in the footsteps of his brother, who competed at state in 2006.
“It feels really good. I’ll be back here next year hopefully and get some firsts,” he said. “I feel like I made him proud.”
Pfeifer beat out Gabe Escalante of Winside for third place by two thousandths of a second.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Wynot finished fifth and Osmond seventh. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished eighth in the 4x100.
Tyler Nicke of Wynot finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with Addison Smith of Wausa finishing seventh. Smith’s teammate, Tyler Baue, finished seventh in the 110-hurdles.
Talon Krebs of Neligh-Oakdale secured the bronze medal in the pole vault with Matthew Johnson of Creighton finishing fifth.
CLASS D BOYS
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 53.5, Osceola 49, Riverside 45, Burwell 45, Kenesaw 37, Axtell 36, Mullen 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 24, Brady 20, St. Francis 18.5, Bertrand 18, McCool Junction 18, Wynot 16, Cambridge 14, Paxton 14, Overton 14, Shelton 14, Sandhills/Thedford 14, Sandhills Valley 12, Loomis 12, Bloomfield 11, Saint Edward 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 9, Wausa 9, Pender 8, Plainview 8, Hitchcock County 7, Creighton 7, Ansley/Litchfield 7, Sterling 6, Arapahoe 6, Arthur County 6, Neligh-Oakdale 6, Friend 6, Winside 5, Harvard 5, Hay Springs 5, Fullerton 5, Garden County 5, Pawnee City 5, Potter-Dix 3, Cody-Kilgore 3, Central Valley 2, Mead 2, Osmond 2, Giltner 1, Elgin/PopeJohn 1, Dundy County Stratton 1, High Plains 1, Crawford 1.
100: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.06. 2, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.14. 3, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.20. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 11.37. 5, Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.40. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.49. 7, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.51. 8, Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.76.
200: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.42. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.69. 3, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.00. 4, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 23.15. 5, William Kulhanek, Overton, 23.27. 6, Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.51. 7, Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.68. 8, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.95.
400: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 51.65. 2, Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 53.12. 3, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 53.20. 4, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 53.20. 5, Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.49. 6, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.59. 7, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 53.84. 8, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 55.14.
800: 1, Cole Mowrey, Saint Edward, 2:03.67. 2, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 2:04.59. 3, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:04.60. 4, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:05.03. 5, Chase Schroeder, Wynot, 2:05.40. 6, Trenton Neville, McCool Junction, 2:05.77. 7, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:05.93. 8, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 2:06.07.
1600: 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick, 4:40.66. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:41.50. 3, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 4:47.77. 4, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:48.73. 5, Tyler Nicke, Wynot, 4:49.25. 6, Jake Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:49.62. 7, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:50.37. 8, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:51.29.
110 hurdles: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.63. 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.21. 3, Will Moats, St. Patrick, 15.56. 4, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.67. 5, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.79. 6, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 15.96. 7, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 16.05. 8, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 16.28.
300 hurdles: 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.56. 2, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 40.95. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.33. 4, Will Moats, St. Patrick, 41.34. 5, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.40. 6, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.93. 7, Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.35. 8, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.46.
400 relay: 1, St. Patrick (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats), 44.37. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 44.63. 3, Burwell, 44.71. 4, Riverside, 45.12. 5, Brady, 45.13. 6, Kenesaw, 45.90. 7, Mead, 45.95. 8, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 46.00.
1600 relay: 1, Osceola (Alexx Winkelman, Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:34.27. 2, Axtell, 3:34.98. 3, Sacred Heart, 3:37.16. 4, Burwell, 3:37.37. 6, Arthur County, 3:38.40. 7, Osmond, 3:38.67. 8, Ansley-Litchfield, 3:39.92.
Discus: 1, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 160-5. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 158-0. 3, Andrew Richardson, Sterling, 157-7. 4, Brogan Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 148-8. 5, Simon Osborne, Pawnee City, 145-4. 6, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield, 145-0. 7, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 144-9. 8, Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John, 140-0.
Long jump: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 21-6½. 2, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 21-1½. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 21-¼. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 20-6. 5, Zach Myers, Shelton, 20-3¼. 6, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 20-1. 7, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 20-¾. 8, Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains, 19-11.
Pole vault: 1, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0. 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 13-6. 3, Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale, 13-6. 4, Roe Patton, Fullerton, 13-0. 5, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-0. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12-6. 7, Lucas Beversdorf, McCool Junction, 12-6. 8, Kale Bish, Giltner, 12-0.