It took Laurie Larsen less than a month to put inspiration into action.
In March of this year, the Bloomfield musician watched the Christian sports drama “Woodlawn.” Afterward, she felt called to “do something” to help people bring God into their hearts.
“It really inspired me,” she said. “I said, ‘You know, we can’t just sit on our hands and let hatred grow.’ We need to do something about it.”
The movie — based on a true story — takes place during the era of desegregation and depicts how a spiritual revival started with a football team and spread throughout a community.
Larsen said it led her to organize a regular revival-like gathering in Northeast Nebraska that would help residents — especially youths — find comfort in Jesus.
“My whole thing is if everybody had Jesus in their heart, there would be no hatred, there would be no one killed, there would be no destruction of property,” she said.
She started putting together a group of praise and worship singers that span a wide range of ages called Just the Messengers. The group performed its first show in April. Since then, the revival has taken on a life of its own.
“I turned it over to God and said, ‘If this is going to work, let it go.’ It started going,” she said.
Larsen said she was contacted by Lisa Gerdes — who with her husband, Corey, owns The Barn at God’s Country in rural Knox County — about a different matter, and Larsen shared with Gerdes her vision of having Christian concerts and praise bands once a month. The Barn at God’s Country seemed like a natural fit for the event, Larsen said.
The first gathering at The Barn at God’s Country happened on June 30. About 125 people attended to hear Just the Messengers and a group of Creighton High School students known as The Answer, as well as two speakers — Julie Joyce, a counselor from Wausa, and Carson Bilek, a student at O’Neill High School, Larsen said.
“We feel people are looking for answers in what to do in this most uncertain times and they have a lot of anxiety,” Larsen said. “Our theme this last Wednesday was how to handle anxiety and addictions.”
Before the gathering, Larsen said she had expressed concern to Gerdes over whether anyone would show up.
“It was packed,” she said. “I guess God got the word out.”
Larsen said Manzer Equipment of Osmond sponsored a band during that gathering. She also has received a contribution from a source that will pay for the venue fee for a year, but she is looking forward to others who may be willing to contribute financially or of their talents — speaking or musical — to the endeavor.
“All churches are welcome — all pastors, priests,” Larsen said. “I’m reaching out for speakers, singers, and I would like a lot of youth to be involved because they are our disciples of Christ.”
Ideally, Larsen said she would like to have an adult speaker and a youth speaker deliver a roughly 15-minute talk at each event in addition to musical performances.
“We hope to keep it at an hour and a half to two hours,” she said.
Additional gatherings are in the works. The next one will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, and will feature The Answer, members of Just the Messengers, as well as a presentation on how to prevent human trafficking.
Larsen said she hopes especially to reach those who have not gone or who have stopped going to church for whatever reason.
“It’s not for everybody; I understand that,” she said. “I just feel there are people really needing this. They need this comfort. They don’t like what’s going on in the world, but they don’t know what to do. They don’t know where to turn. This is an option for them to come out there and then — hopefully — find a church they feel comfortable in.”