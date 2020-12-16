About a month ago, I was scanning the Netflix viewing suggestions and came upon a movie that appeared interesting, so I watched it.
I thoroughly enjoyed the movie, and as I was watching the end credits (because I do that sort of thing), I was pleasantly surprised to learn that the movie was based upon a novel.
I was also slightly annoyed because I do prefer to read the book before viewing any film adaptation of it. I became even more annoyed with myself to learn that the novel had been a bestseller as well as the winner of a prestigious literary prize in England, yet I’d never heard of it. I tried not to be too hard on myself, though; after all, I can’t be expected to know of every book ever published. I can wish I had those powers, but it’s simply not possible.
The novel, and the movie of the same name, is “Possession” by A. S. Byatt. The novel carries a copyright of 1990 (I again chastise myself for not having heard of it sooner), but the movie was released in 2002 (Alas, I probably should have seen it sooner than 2020, as well.).
The story shifts back and forth from the present time to the mid-1800s, and the movie does a solid job of guiding the viewer across the jumps in time.
The story revolves around a famous Victorian poet, Randolph Henry Ash, and a lesser-known poetess named Christabel LaMotte. Roland Michell, an American scholar working as a research assistant in London, stumbles upon two unknown letters that Ash wrote to a mystery woman, and he’s determined to find out who the woman was. Michell seeks help from Maud Bailey, a scholar who is distantly related to LaMotte, and the two of them work together to follow an old literary trail through various clues preserved in letters, journals, poems and the like.
As usual, no movie can really do justice to the depth that a good book has, and this is no exception, but I do think that the actors did a splendid job of bringing the characters to life.
Since I’d inadvertently watched the movie version first, I couldn’t help but see the faces of the actors who portrayed the key players in the story as I read the novel. Ash was played by Jeremy Northam, LaMotte by Jennifer Ehle, Michell by Aaron Eckhart, and Bailey by Gwyneth Paltrow who managed a very convincing British accent to add credence to her role.
Normally, I like to form my own ideas of characters based on what I read, but I was perfectly content to have these actors’ images in my mind as I read the novel, since they did such a nice job with their performances.
After reading it, I re-watched the movie a couple nights ago. I’m glad I did because, as with a good book, certain lines and nuances escaped my notice during the first viewing.
There are certainly many things I’d catch on a second reading of the novel, too.
Sadly, I noticed that the movie will no longer be available after Dec. 31, so I urge anyone who has Netflix and who wants to watch the movie to do so very soon. You can still read the book, as I did, after seeing the movie and get a lot of enjoyment out of it.
* * *
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
Next months’ reading selection is “Years of Grace” by Margaret Ayer Barnes.