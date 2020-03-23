Movement does not include victims of the Hollywood casting couch

There has always been a concept of the casting couch used by many men and women with power in Hollywood film. Actors and actresses are conned into this unaddressed issue all the time. However, these victims typically do not address the crimes until they have successfully climbed the social ladder in Hollywood. Knowing this, it is safe to claim the #MeToo movement is inconsequential to the Hollywood scene.
One especially known film producer, Harvey Weinstien, has been accused of sexual assault through the casting couch in Hollywood over 100 different times. Yet, many of these victims decided not to confess to being sexually assaulted until after Weinstein had fallen off of his film career. This is what allows for the casting couch to be so relevant in Hollywood and why the #MeToo movement is not applicable.
These victims essentially are committing transactional sex. That is they are giving away sex, in return for fame and potentially a Hollywood career. Those that are trying to “make it” in Hollywood, or cross the border to fame, neglect the casting couches tactics in order to receive fame. However, some wait until they have made it before they assess exactly how they made it to fame.
At this point, is it still rape? The answer is yes. In the relevant example today, Weinstein has conscientiously used his position of power as a very known film producer, in order to coin women into fame.
The casting couch in Hollywood is a real issue and is neglected by the media. Is it a fear of addressing people of position? Is it a fear of outing the already known disgusting way of life in Hollywood?
Rape culture in Hollywood is real, and it is time actors and actresses begin with addressing the bad guys and start talking about it.