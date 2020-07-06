Mount Michael defeats Norfolk Juniors

Coming off a disappointing performance against Fremont last Thursday, the Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team dropped a game against the Mount Michael ETC Knights, 10-3.In game two, Norfolk was trailing 5-2 but the game was canceled in the top of the fifth inning due to lightening.
On Monday night, Norfolk came back from the holiday weekend fast in the first inning of both games, but they weren’t able to hold on to the early leads, which led to one Mount Michael victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I thought we came out and had a good effort,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills said. “We just got complacent as the game went on.”
In the opening game of the night, Norfolk jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Norfolk loaded the bases in the first inning and Carson Anderson drove in two runs on a single.
“Scoring two runs in the first inning was big and we played like we should of early on,” Mills said.
Mount Michael responded with three runs in the top of the second inning and later scored seven more runs to hold a commanding 10-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I was proud with the way we battled—the mentality at the plate was there and we were able to advance the runners,” Mount Michael coach Mike Bohnhoff said.
Norfolk pitcher Braden Lammers did his best to stop the Mount Michael offense from putting up runs as he struck out eight hitters and only allowed four earned runs.
Lammers gave up eight hits while the defense behind him had three errors.
Norfolk didn’t go down without a fight in the sixth inning as they had two straight walks by Zach Cordner and Shawn Barrett then they loaded the bases with a single up the middle by Kyle Liewer.
Norfolk would score a run on a base on balls from Jack Schwanebeck but they would end the threat and the game on a double play.
Mount Michael tallied 10 hits while Barrett led Norfolk with two singles and a walk.
Nate Buresh recorded the win for Mount Michael as he had six strikeouts in four complete innings.
“Nate found a way to settle in—he did a really nice job of hitting spots and managing the game,” Bohnhoff said.
Peter Gales later came in for two innings of relief for Mount Michael.
In the nightcap, Norfolk started off hot with another 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Schwanebeck reached base via a hit-by-a-pitch, Lammers had an infield single and the two later scored on an error by the second baseman when Jack Borgmann hit a groundball to Mount Michael’s second baseman Will Brewster and he threw the ball away past the first baseman.
But, Mount Michael would respond with a four-run inning in the top of the second and would add another run in the third.
“I was really proud with the way we battled. There were several at-bats where the kids were finding the pitch that they liked and found a way to do the job,” Bohnhoff said. “It came down to executing and we were able to do it.”
Borgmann led the Norfolk offense in the second game with two singles while Lammers and Evan Harper were both able to have singles of their own.
On the night, Norfolk was able to have a total of 10 hits and scored five runs but they left a combined 14 runners on base.
“We’ve got to do a better job of bringing them home when we have runners on base,” Mills said. “We have to do a better job at capitalizing when we can.”
In the top of the fifth inning, Mother Nature came calling and canceled the game due to lightening. The second game will remain incomplete and it is still to be determined whether or not if the game will be finished at a later date.
The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors will travel for a doubleheader in Grand Island on Wednesday and then they will compete in a tournament in Omaha this weekend. Mount Michael will play Ralston on Tuesday, Blair on Wednesday and they will also travel and play in the same tournament this weekend in Omaha.
“We have a chance of doing well this weekend in Omaha,” Mills said.
Game 1
Mount Michael 030 232 X — 10 10 0
Norfolk 200 001 X — 3 6 3
WP: Buresh; LP: Lammers; 2B: MM, Vossen 2, Becker.
Game 2
Mount Michael 041 0XX X — 5 6 0
Norfolk 200 0XX X — 2 4 0
WP: Rempe; LP: Harper; 2B: MM, Bileu.