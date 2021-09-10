Motivated Lincoln East dominates Norfolk High

Unfortunately for the Norfolk High football team, Lincoln East responded to its 32-28 loss last week to Papillion-LaVista South with a solid week of practice in preparation for its game against the Panthers.
The Titans scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Spartans to turn a 28-10 deficit into the come-from-behind win, and East, according to head coach John Gingery was looking for a chance to re-establish its identity.
Consequently, the Spartans needed only one half of play— led by the state’s leading passer, Noah Walters, and a stable of capable receivers — to put the game on ice, scoring 28 points in both the first and second quarters en route to a 56-7 win.
“We gave one away last week, I thought, so I was kind of hard on them this week — and I had their full attention,” Gingery said. “They came out and performed like I think they’re capable of performing, so I was happy.”
“I know it was tough for Norfolk, who hadn’t seen our offense yet; it was tough, and I hate doing that, but that’s what we do, and we’re going into a meat-grinder — with the Millards, Southeast, and Creighton Prep coming up — so we’re getting better and better,” he said. “We’ve got a little more speed than they do, and that was evident tonight, but Norfolk played hard for four quarters.”
The Panthers managed a first down on the game’s opening possession before being forced to punt from midfield, and Lincoln East needed just three plays to cover 87 yards as Walters threw his first of five touchdown passes — this one a 66-yarder to Cooper Erikson.
The Spartans forced another Norfolk punt, which Blake Mclain partially blocked and Connor Shelton caught and returned five yards, setting up a three-play 24-yard scoring drive ending with Walters connecting with Billie Stephenson for the final seven yards.
Points continued to pile up on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard as Walters found Malchi Coleman from 65 yards out on the second play of East’s third possession before a nine-play 34-yard march ended in a one-yard plunge by Hunter Epp that brought the first quarter to a close with the Spartans up 28-0.
Norfolk got its lone touchdown of the game just a minute into the second quarter when Payson Owen took a quick trap up the middle 33 yards, but Jaelyn Welch promptly returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a 35-7 East advantage, and the Spartans would add three more scores before intermission.
Stephenson’s interception of a Kaden Ternus pass attempt provided East with possession at its own 48, and Walters threw to Erickson again for a 35-yard touchdown and 49-7 lead.
The final two Spartans’ scores were a 16-yard run by Welch and, after an interception by Dash Bauman, a 10-yard pass from Walters to Luke Greisen that created the game’s 56-7 final score at intermission.
Gingery allowed his starters to open the second half offensively for a single possession consisting of 12 running plays, and East did not attempt a pass in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
Walters ended his night completing 10 of 17 passes for 304 yards and no interceptions--all in the first half. The senior totaled five touchdown passes to four separate receivers, while the Spartans’ running game finished the night with 176 yards.
“They’re really good, but tonight we made them better than they were,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “Our execution, the things we did wrong on both sides of the ball — little things like false steps, not getting in the right coverages, not blocking the right guy which results in assignments getting blown up.”
“Their quarterback is one of the best in the state, and a couple of their receivers are pretty special, too,” he said. “I told the kids we need to learn what we can from this one and just move on. We have to stack good practices together — our Tuesday was a pretty good practice, but our Wednesday wasn’t as good, for example.”
Norfolk, which rushed 29 times for 116 yards in the first half, added 32 in the second. Ternus, a junior, finished the night with four completions in 10 attempts for 65 yards — 50 of those to sophomore Rowdy Bauer.
Lincoln East (2-1) 28 28 0 0 -- 56
Norfolk (1-2) 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Scoring summary
First quarter
LE: Cooper Erikson 66 pass from Noah Walters ( Kellen Gorr kick), 8:23.
LE: Billie Stephenson 7 pass from Walters (Gorr kick), 5:58.
LE: Malachi Coleman 65 pass from Walters (Gorr kick), 4:02.
LE: Hunter Epp 1 run (Gorr kick), 2:02.
Second quarter
NO: Payson Owen 33 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 11:01.
LE: Jaelyn Welch 99 kick return (Gorr kick), 10:47.
LE: Erikson 35 pass from Walters (Gorr kick), 9:37.
LE: Welch 16 run (Gorr kick), 6:26.
LE: Luke Greisen 10 pass from Walters (Gorr kick), 1:49.