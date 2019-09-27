MADISON — A Norfolk woman who sold drugs to a confidential informant at least three times was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in Madison County District Court.
Melissa Mesteth, 27, was ordered to serve 6-10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on amended charges of delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
In court Thursday, Deputy Madison County Attorney Gail Collins called to the stand Karen Kraenow, a child and family specialist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Collins questioned Kraenow, who was the caseworker for all seven of Mesteth’s children, about the state’s removal of the children and Mesteth’s drug use.
Kraenow said there had been six cases where children were removed, beginning with the removal of two children in one case. At that time, she said, Mesteth did agree to substance abuse treatment, and she did complete some.
However, Mesteth eventually would walk out of meetings, and she never completed treatment, Kraenow said.
The other five children were removed at birth for testing positive for drugs, and Mesteth had varying degrees of seeking treatment in an effort to gain custody, Kraenow said.
When Collins asked if Mesteth had remained sober through 2018, as Mesteth had claimed in the pre-sentence investigation (PSI), Kraenow said no.
“We had drug testing in place, and very few times would (Mesteth) test negative,” Kraenow said.
Mesteth’s attorneys, Brad Ewalt and Kathleen Rockey, did not cross-examine Kraenow.
Collins said she believed Mesteth was at the maximum risk for continued drug use and antisocial behavior.
“These are serious charges, and the court knows we dismissed two counts and the defendant did admit to four controlled buys,” Collins said.
She noted that Mesteth had said in the PSI that she didn’t want to lose her son — born in June and removed from her custody at the hospital — and that she would do anything to get her kids back.
“I don't want this court to believe that we must at this stage look at the newest baby as a reason for giving probation. ... This mom, this defendant was given numerous attempts in the past to get her children back,” Collins said.
She added that after the last baby was born and removed by the state because he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, the police notified Mesteth that there was a warrant for her arrest. However, they agreed to let Mesteth turn herself in after she was released from the hospital.
Mesteth never did, and she was arrested 10 days later in Stanton County in a vehicle with two other people, marijuana and paraphernalia.
“These counts for delivery should be consecutive, not concurrent, and it should definitely be a prison sentence,” Collins said.
Ewalt, who represented Mesteth on the drug charges, said his client has an uncontrollable addiction. He said Mesteth has been trying to deal with it through various treatment programs, but those have failed due to Mesteth having a dual diagnosis of addiction and mental health issues.
“The mental health issues keep her from fully grasping what’s going on with the addiction. I think treating that simultaneously with addiction will help, and we do have her being accepted earlier to the WELL (Women’s Empowering Life Life). But this is somebody who needs some help, your honor,” Ewalt said.
He asked the court to consider a term of probation so Mesteth could get treatment, as well as due to a concern that she wouldn’t be able to adequately treat medical issues while incarcerated.
Rockey, who represented Mesteth on her failure to appear charge, said her client struggles with depression and anxiety, which is tied to why she didn’t turn herself in.
“It impacts her decision making. It’s a real struggle with her to cope. ... She knows she’s going to have to make changes in her life,” Rockey said.
She added that Mesteth does not have a significant criminal history, and she does have family members who are continuing to support her.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Mesteth said she understood the responsibilities she had and did not take and the mistakes she made while she was pregnant.
“I’m not using my son as an excuse to ask for probation. ... I want to be able to learn how to live my life again. ... I know it’s my fault, I’m taking responsibility for that. I’m sorry, I want to be able to live a sober life and have a chance on probation, because I’ve never had that before,” Mesteth said.
Judge Mark Johnson noted that Mesteth did have a minor criminal history, “unless one looks at you having a pattern of engaging in criminal acts with illegal substances, at least going back to 2013 when you first had juvenile issues involving methamphetamine.”
He said the drug delivery charges “helped continue the ongoing availability of drugs in the community, and that adversely affects everybody in the community. We’re not talking about your addiction, we’re talking about your action that promotes everyone else’s.”
Johnson then sentenced Mesteth to two concurrent — to be served at the same time — sentences of 6-10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 136 days previously served.
Mesteth must serve at least three years, less 136 days, before she is first eligible for parole, and she must serve at least five years, less 136 days, before her mandatory release. Court costs were waived.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following charges:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Margaret R. Macias, 49, no address listed, delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 36-66 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 125 days served, costs.
Assault
— Eric Benavides, 24, Madison, third-degree domestic assault, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 119 days served, costs.