Most wonderful time of year

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. I am always eagerly awaiting the joys the holiday brings, such as cookies, music, lights and Christmas decorations. Despite all of my excitement, it seems the Christmas season is coming too soon to stores. I have noticed some stores selling Christmas decorations in August. This seems very early considering school had just started. Not to mention the holidays that come before Christmas. I understand stores must sell their decorations earlier than people start decorating, but they always seem to start too soon. A good time to start selling decorations would be Nov. 1. Stores run ahead of the normal calendar. For Halloween, the majority of sales happen before the holiday, so the stores must have their decorations out earlier. The same is true for Thanksgiving, many people have bought their decorations before the holiday arrives. For Christmas, a large amount of people decorate their homes or businesses the day after Thanksgiving. So stores must have their decorations out and ready to sell before then. But how early is too early? The holiday season brings many joys, but some stores are bringing the holiday season too early.
Well, we are finally nearing the end of October and the beginning of November, and you know what that means — Christmas. Even though the end of October is generally associated with Halloween, it seems stores are putting out Christmas merchandise earlier and earlier each year.
Every year it seems like Christmas trees go up for sale sooner and sooner. If you are a department store that thinks it’s cute and quirky to start selling Christmas trees in July, I have a bone to pick with you. I refuse to even listen to Christmas music until Halloween is over.
