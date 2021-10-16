MADISON — Slightly higher property valuations and nearly the same consolidated levies for Madison County taxpayers should result in only modest property tax increases for most Madison County taxpayers.
In Norfolk, the levy side of a property owner’s tax equation is up just slightly in the next fiscal year when compared to last — from $1.9466 to $1.95 per $100 of valuation.
The other half of the equation, property valuations, are equally important. Madison County’s overall valuation went up to $4,390,064,651, which is a 3.27% increase over the previous year.
How much each individual Norfolk property owner’s tax bill ends up going up — or in a few cases goes down where valuation decreased — will depend largely on the valuation change.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners, meeting as the county board of equalization, officially adopted tax levies for all six communities in the county earlier this week.
The county’s levy is 37.42 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s up slightly from 36.99 cents the previous fiscal year.
Another part of the consolidated levy is the individual city or village levy. The following are the levies for cities and villages:
Battle Creek — 44.99 cents; Madison — 44.99 cents; Meadow Grove — 71.52 cents; Newman Grove — 45.0 cents; Norfolk — 30.75 cents; Tilden — 69.0.
Norfolk’s city levy consists of the municipal levy, which is 30.75 cents, up from 25.55 cents, airport authority 3.96 cents, up from 3.57 cents; and Norfolk sanitary district .059 cents, down from .062 cents. Norfolk’s total municipal levy is 34.75 cents, up from 29.74 cents.
Norfolk also has a downtown parking district that has levying authority. Property owners in the downtown pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation.
School district property tax needs also play a big part of any property owner’s tax bill.
The school district levies in the county increased in five of the six districts. The only place it went down was Norfolk, although Norfolk has the highest school levy at $1.08 per $100 of valuation.
School district levies are as follows, with last year’s levy in parentheses:
Battle Creek — 88.04 (86.49 cents); Madison — 94.52 (92.13 cents); Elkhorn Valley — 84.90 (80.56 cents); Newman Grove — 67.78 (62.5 cents); Norfolk — $1.080 ($1.1217).
The miscellaneous levies, which Norfolk and other municipalities in the county also must pay, were almost unchanged. They are as follows:
ESU 7 — 1.5 cents; ESU 8 — 1.5 cents; Lower Elkhorn NRD — 2.32 cents; Lower Platte NRD — 3.34 cents; Madison County Ag Society — 1.09 cents; Northeast Community College — 9.4 cents; and Railroad Transportation District — .007 cents.
Some areas also pay a rural fire district levy, which mostly are 3.5 cents. The Tilden Rural Fire District is 2.64 cents. They also were virtually unchanged.