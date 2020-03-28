Madison County’s latest population estimates are available, with the latest figures showing modest growth — similar to the past decade.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Madison County’s population as of July 2019 was 35,099. It is one of only 24 counties in Nebraska that are estimated to have increased in population since the 2010 U.S. Census. The figures were released earlier this week.
The 2010 count for Madison County was 34,876, so it’s a rise of 223 people, or 0.6%. That growth rate ranks 21st best in the state.
David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said for the decade of 2010-19, the net migration in Madison County is estimated at 1,237, which is the sixth worst level in the state.
However, that is offset by a natural increase (births over deaths) of 1,463, which is ninth best in the state, he said.
In fact, Drozd said, Madison County’s change in the latest year was the worst of the nine years so far this decade. That mostly stems from a worsening of net migration, which was estimated at -220 in the last year versus an average of -130 in the other eight years so far this decade, he said.
Specific figures for individual towns and cities aren’t available — just counties — so it isn’t known for certain if it was a trend of Norfolk growing modestly while surrounding towns suffered modest population losses.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it is important to try to address the factors that are leading to net migration losses.
“While population growth over the decade is better than the alternative, frankly these numbers are nothing to write home about,” Moenning said. “They speak to the urgency, now more than ever, for two things: local governments being ‘open for business’ and working creatively to encourage economic growth that leads to opportunities for meaningful work with higher wages for people; and the creation of unique community cultures that are welcoming, diverse and energetic for the sake of retaining young people and attracting newcomers.”
Madison County’s highest population totals were in 2004 and 2005, when the county’s population was over 35,700 both years. Then the Tyson Foods plant in Norfolk abruptly closed in 2006, with population declines following.
Drozd said Madison County’s experience is similar to Cheyenne County, which lost Cabela’s a few years ago. Cheyenne County had another tough year of population loss last year (-372), in line with losses of -362 and -403 in the prior two years.
“All told, it (Cheyenne County) had lost for four straight years, a total of -1,227 or 12% of its pre-loss population of 10,137. Madison County lost 1,117 or 3.2% from 2006-2007, but then your local population rose for six straight years after that impactful one-time event,” Drozd said.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County board of commissioners, said the figures do indicate how important it is to try to retain young people.
That’s a main emphasis of the Growing Together initiative, which launched in November. The initiative has set a goal to have students from the region get hired into high-skilled, high-wage jobs in Northeast Nebraska.
“The 20 to 35 age is a difficult time,” Uhlir said. “I would agree that this is relatable to what we have seen with the (Growing Together) movement. We need to focus on finding opportunities to get people staying in this area. In turn, we have to have things for people to do so they want to stay here.”
In February, the Aksarben Foundation announced that it would provide $360,000 to fund 15 scholarships for Wayne State College students chosen for the first year of the program. The funds will cover scholarships for the 15 students who will be recruited for fall 2020.
The plan is to increase it to 45 students in 2021 and 75 students in 2022 and every year thereafter.
Uhlir said keeping students in the region benefits everyone.
“Being a hub (Norfolk), it would also help outlying communities in the area,” he said.
It is important to help the smaller communities, including with new construction and making houses available for sale, Uhlir said. Many people like to live in outlying communities.
Uhlir said the same thing happens in Omaha, with lots of people living outside of the city where they work and driving that far every day.
Uhlir said it also is important that everybody fills out the census because there are a lot of dollars tied to it.
The Norfolk mayor agreed.
“I think this also speaks to the critical importance of a high local participation rate in the 2020 census,” Moenning said.