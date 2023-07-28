Mosquitoes have been on my mind a lot lately.
Also on my arms, legs, hands, face and back of the neck — and any other body parts that happen to be exposed the second I walk out my door. In fact, they also converge on any unexposed body parts, trying like heck to get their proboscis to pierce my pants and shirts and socks.
Truth be told, they also attack me in my own home because those sneaky little devils manage to hitch a ride into our house on whomever walks through the door, and then they wait until we’re comfortably ensconced in our chairs for the evening news before they go for the blood.
They’re vicious creatures whose numbers are seemingly endless (to punctuate that, the word “mosquito” even has two plural forms: “mosquitoes” and “mosquitos”), and this year is worse than many with its hot, wet, humid weather.
They’re certainly nothing to celebrate — and yet, shockingly, Aug. 20 is World Mosquito Day.
Granted, World Mosquito Day does not purport to celebrate mosquitoes per se. It actually is a day to honor Sir Ronald Ross’ Aug. 20, 1897, discovery that mosquitoes spread malaria.
So why not say that? Why not call Aug. 20 Sir Ronald Ross Day? Or Malaria Discovery Day? Instead, the mosquito has been elevated to celebratory status.
If that doesn’t boggle the mind, then think about this: Not only does the mosquito have its own day, but each year there is a different theme on that day. Yes, you read that correctly — mosquitoes get a special theme each year. In 2021, that theme was “Reaching the Zero Malaria Target.” In 2022, the theme was “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.” Catchy, huh? It’s a wonder that there isn’t a run on cakes at the local bakery to celebrate this prestigious day.
Some of you might object to my snarkiness and argue that mosquitoes are truly important because they are critical to the ecosystem. Yes, I admit (albeit grudgingly) that it seems our ecosystem needs mosquitoes as pollinators of plants and as food sources of certain wildlife.
Of course, scientists have been wrong before, and perhaps they are wrong again in thinking that we actually need mosquitoes. Will our world cease to exist without mosquitoes? I, for one, am not averse to taking a chance to find out. In any case, based on the number of mosquitoes at our place, I would say that our country has a surplus. Wildlife is not keeping up with the meals placed before it. Isn’t there starving wildlife elsewhere in the world that might need Red Cross shipments of mosquitoes?
Regardless of whether you think mosquitoes are important, you have to agree that “World Mosquito Day” as a national holiday is somehow wrong. After all, other national holidays honor more uplifting things.
For example, there are days that revere the joyful (Hammock Day — July 22); the special (Sisters Day — Aug. 6); the hopeful (National Day of Encouragement — Sept. 12) — and for those of us over 60, Bikini Day — July 5); the fun (Play Monopoly Day — Nov. 19); the yummy (National Chocolate Day — Oct. 28); and sometimes the quirky (Take Your Houseplant for Walk Day — July 27).
In other words, these days shine a light on something worth celebrating. Relaxation, yes. Relationships, yes. Kindness, yes. Games, yes. Chocolate, double yes. Eccentricity, yes.
Mosquitoes? A biting no.
